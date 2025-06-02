Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    XChat Rolls Out Major Update with Encryption, Vanishing Messages

    0
    By on Technology
    XChat Rolls Out Major Update with Encryption, Vanishing Messages
    X Logo

    The new version of XChat is rolling out globally with powerful new features aimed at securing user communication and enhancing flexibility.

    This was announced by Elon Musk, in a tweet.
    The revamped app introduces end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, and support for sending any kind of file.
     Users can now make audio and video calls across all platforms without needing a phone number — a major step toward full user privacy and accessibility.
    Built on Rust and powered by Bitcoin-style encryption, the new XChat architecture promises improved security, performance, and cross-platform consistency.
    The update positions XChat as a privacy-first alternative in the messaging space.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.