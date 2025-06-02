XChat Rolls Out Major Update with Encryption, Vanishing Messages

The new version of XChat is rolling out globally with powerful new features aimed at securing user communication and enhancing flexibility.

This was announced by Elon Musk, in a tweet.

The revamped app introduces end-to-end encryption, vanishing messages, and support for sending any kind of file.

Users can now make audio and video calls across all platforms without needing a phone number — a major step toward full user privacy and accessibility.

Built on Rust and powered by Bitcoin-style encryption, the new XChat architecture promises improved security, performance, and cross-platform consistency.

The update positions XChat as a privacy-first alternative in the messaging space.