Xavi Simons Set to Join Leipzig in €80m Permanent Transfer from PSG

In a significant development in the summer transfer window, Xavi Simons is poised to join RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports from BILD, the agreement is worth €80m, including add-ons, with an initial fee of €55m.

The transfer marks the culmination of Simons’ initial loan spell at Leipzig, which has apparently convinced the German club to make the deal permanent. The contract is set to run until June 2027, cementing Simons’ long-term future at the Red Bull Arena.

The transfer fee, which could rise to €80m with add-ons, also includes a sell-on clause, ensuring that PSG will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee if Simons is sold by Leipzig. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, paving the way for Simons to become a key player for Leipzig in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, the transfer is set to have a ripple effect in the transfer market, with Fenerbahçe now free to sign and register Milan Škriniar on loan from PSG. The Slovakian defender had been linked with a move away from Paris, and the Turkish club is expected to complete the signing in the near future.

As the summer transfer window continues to heat up, the transfer of Xavi Simons to Leipzig is a significant coup for the German club, which will be hoping to challenge for major honors in the upcoming season.

