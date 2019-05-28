World’s most dangerous laptop racks up $1.2 million in auction

‘The Persistence of Chaos’ created by internet artist Guo O Dong, is an ordinary laptop filled with six of the world’s most dangerous pieces of malware and has reached about $1.2 million bid. It’s perfectly safe, as long as you don’t connect to your Wi-Fi or plug in a USB.

This ‘piece of art’ is a 2008 Samsung NC10 laptop with 14GB storage running on Windows XP SP3. It is filled with six different malware including the infamous ‘WannaCry’ which affected over 200,000 computers globally. It also caused the NHS in the UK up to $4 billion financial damages.

More viruses include ‘ILOVEYOU’ which spread through emails and file sharing. This virus led to damages up to $5.5 billion in just the first week of its attack. ‘DarkTequila’ which targeted users in Latin America stole sensitive information like bank details and corporate data. The virus worked even when servers went offline.

In an interview with The Verge, Dong stated, “We have this fantasy that things that happen in computers can’t actually affect us, but this is absurd. Weaponized viruses that affect power grids or public infrastructure can cause direct harm,”

The laptop would only be used for academic purposes as spreading malware is a crime.