World Kindness Day: Islam As A Role Model

In The Name Of Allah, The Most Gracious And The Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of all creation. May Allah extol the

mention of the Prophet Muhammad in the highest company of Angels and may

the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, his family, his Companions

and all those who follow him exactly till the Day of Judgement.

Respected Brothers and Sisters! World Kindness Day is celebrated annually

on November 13. On this day, participants attempt to make the world a

better place by celebrating and promoting good deeds and pledging acts of

kindness, either as individuals or as organisations.

World Kindness Day was first launched in 1998 by The World Kindness

Movement, an organisation formed at a 1997 Tokyo conference of like-minded

kindness organisations from around the world. There are currently over 28

nations involved in The World Kindness Movement which is not affiliated

with any religion or political movement. The mission of the World Kindness

Movement and World Kindness Day is to create a kinder world by inspiring

individuals and nations towards greater kindness.

World Kindness Day is observed in many countries, including Canada, Japan,

Australia, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates etc.

Dear Brothers and Sisters! One of the most beloved qualities of good

character to Allah is kindness and gentleness. Allah has reserved a special

reward for those who are kind and gentle.

Aisha reported that: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon

him, said:

“O Aisha, Allah is gentle and He loves gentleness. He rewards for

gentleness what is not granted for harshness and He does not reward

anything else like it.” [Sahih Muslim]

Kindness and gentleness are traits that are inherently good, and whoever

has them has been given his portion of goodness.

Jarir reported that: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon

him, said:

“He who is deprived of kindness is deprived of goodness.” [Sahih Muslim]

Abu Ad-Darda reported that: The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him,

said:

“Whoever is given his portion of kindness has been given his portion of

goodness, and whoever is deprived of his portion of kindness has been

deprived of his portion of goodness.” [Sunan At-Tirmidhi]

Allah loves kindness and gentleness in all matters, so we should manifest

these qualities even when we face abuse and cruelty. On one occasion, the

Prophet was insulted and cursed by his enemies but he did not return their

curse. Rather, he showed patience, kindness and forbearance and encouraged

his Companions to be kind.

Aisha reported that: A group of Jews asked permission to see the Prophet

and when they were admitted they said:

“Death be upon you.” I (Aisha) said to them, “Rather death and the curse of

Allah be upon you!” The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said: “O

Aisha, Allah is kind and He loves kindness in all matters.” [Sahih Bukhari]

Indeed, Allah sent Prophet Musa and Harun, peace be upon them, to Fir’awn

(Pharaoh) and He commanded them to speak mildly to him and to begin their

invitation to Islam with gentleness. Allah the Almighty said:

“Speak to him mildly that perhaps he may remember or fear Allah.” [Surah Ta

Ha 20:44]

If this is how Allah commanded the Prophets to speak to the greatest of

oppressors, then how much more deserving of kindness are those lesser than

him?

A man recited this verse in front of Yahya Ibn Mu’az and he began to weep.

Yahya said: My Allah, this is Your gentleness with one who claims to be

God, then how is Your gentleness with one who says You are Allah?” [Tafsir

Al-Baghawi]

Likewise, Prophet Muhammad was commanded to begin inviting the unbelievers

of Makkah to Islam with gentleness, even though they were plotting against

him and the Muslims. Allah the Most High said:

“Verily, they are planning a plan and I am planning a plan. So give respite

to the unbelievers, deal gently with them for a while.” [Surah At-Tariq,

86:15-17]

For this reason, the Prophet was patient and forbearing with their abuse

for more than twenty years. Only after the persecution became so intense

was he allowed to fight back in self-defense. Even so, the Prophet was

given clear instructions to accept their repentance or at least accept

their offer of peace. Allah the Almighty said:

“If they repent, establish prayer, and give charity, let them go their way.

Verily, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful. If any one of the idolaters seeks

your protection, then grant him protection so that he may hear the words of

Allah. Then deliver him to his place of safety. That is because they are a

people who do not know.” [Surah At-Tawba 9:5-6]

Thus, the door of mercy and gentleness is never closed, as even the worst

of criminals are given the opportunity to repent and make amends.

Furthermore, kindness and gentleness should be shown to the animals and

indeed to all of creation.

Aisha reported that: I was upon a camel which was misbehaving so I began to

beat it. The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said:

“You must be gentle. Verily, gentleness is not in anything except that it

beautifies it, and it is not removed from anything except that it disgraces

it.” [Musnad Ahmad]

Dear Brothers and Sisters! Small acts of kindness, although it might be

trivial in the eyes of people, are an important means for us to be saved

from Hellfire and admitted into Paradise. Ibn Mas’ud reported that: The

Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said:

“Shall I not tell you for whom the Hellfire is forbidden? It is every

person accessible, polite, and mild.” [Sunan At-Tirmidhi]

Therefore, we should train ourselves and our children to be kind and gentle

in all matters, among the Muslims, among unbelievers, and even with the

animals. We should resist the temptation to indulge in cruelty and

savagery. Times will come when must apply justice to criminals, but we have

to remember that the opportunity for repentance will remain and even a

great tyrant like Fir’awn (Pharaoh) should be given his portion of kindness.

I ask Allah to beautify our manners with kindness and to protect us from

falling into harshness. Ameen.

And all praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds. May the peace,

blessings and salutations of Allah be upon our Noble Messenger, Muhammad,

and upon his family, his Companions and his true followers.

Your Brother, Imam Murtada Muhammad Gusau, from Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria.

He can be reached via: gusaumurtada@gmail.com or +2348038289761.