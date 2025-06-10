World Environment and Ocean Days: A Wake Up Call as Mokwa Floods Displace Hundreds

TNC Reporter

As the world marks World Environment Day on June 5 and World Ocean Day on June 8, Nigeria faces an environmental crisis that can no longer be ignored. The recent floods in Mokwa, Niger State, which displaced over 500 people, highlight how deeply the effects of climate change are being felt in communities across the country. This year’s themes, “Beat Plastic Pollution” for World Environment Day and “Wonder: Sustaining what sustains us” for World Ocean Day, carry particular weight for a nation where both land and water systems are increasingly under threat.

In late May, relentless rainfall in Mokwa overwhelmed the region’s weak drainage infrastructure, turning streets into rivers and homes into islands. According to emergency officials, the town’s proximity to major river channels worsened the disaster, as the swollen River Niger breached its banks. Local residents lost not only their homes, but also farmland, livestock, food supplies, and access to clean water.

Dr. Salamatatu Ekpo, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Nasarawa State University Keffi and founder of the Gimbiya Eco Conserve Initiative, explained that extreme weather events such as the Mokwa flood are no longer rare. “For Nigeria, extreme weather conditions are our major environmental threat,” she said. “We have growing variability in our weather patterns, excessive rainfall and very high temperatures which are leading to increasingly devastating environmental hazards.”

She noted that the flooding in Mokwa was a tragic but predictable consequence of both climate change and infrastructural failure. “They experienced heavy rainfall for several consecutive days, but what made it worse was the absence of standard infrastructure, no well constructed waterways or drainage systems. The community is surrounded by major rivers, and when the water had nowhere to go, the damage was inevitable,” she added.

This year’s World Environment Day theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” is particularly relevant to disasters like Mokwa’s. “Dumping plastic waste into water bodies is a major cause of flooding,” Dr. Ekpo emphasized. “Plastics obstruct the natural flow of water and clog up drainage systems. When it rains heavily, water cannot escape, and it builds up rapidly.”

While the physical and emotional toll of environmental disasters can be overwhelming, Dr. Ekpo remains hopeful. “I am my hope,” she said firmly. “I have imbibed environmental responsibility, and I am passing it on to the generations with me. If I can do it, someone else can do it too and it will spread. Change starts with individuals making intentional choices.”

The commemorations of World Environment and Ocean Days must therefore go beyond symbolic clean up events or awareness marches. These are moments for sober reflection and decisive action. Government at all levels must prioritize flood resilient infrastructure, stricter plastic waste regulation, and investment in climate adaptation. Civil society must push for policies that protect both people and ecosystems, while communities must be educated and empowered to act locally.

From the coastlines threatened by rising seas to the inland towns drowned by neglected river systems, the message is clear. The future of Nigeria’s environment depends not just on global days of action but on year round commitment, resilience, and reform.



For the people of Mokwa and countless others, this is not just a seasonal event. It is an urgent call to secure the land and waters that sustain us all.