World Diabetes Day: Mrs Soludo Advocates Routine Checks, Healthy Living to Control, Prevent Diabetes

Anambra Governor’s wife and founder of the non-governmental organization , Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has called for reevaluation of dietary lifestyle and physical habits in the face of growing mortalities resulting from diabetes.

Mrs Soludo, who stated this in a statement to mark the 2023 World Diabetes Day in Awka, observed that part of the vision of her NGO is to preach healthy lifestyle as an important factor to fighting deadly diseases such as diabetes.

The governor’s wife referred to the 2021 report by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) that over 537 million adults globally, representing one in every ten, between 20 to 79 years age bracket are living with diabetes, with an estimation that the number could rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.

She explained that the only way out is for people to embrace healthy consumption culture, engage more in physical exercise, and maintaining the right attitude to cutting down body weight.

Maintaining her calls for people to be mindful of what they consume, Mrs Soludo noted that even though food remains the first and major medicine against most killer diseases, making the wrong choice of it can be detrimental to health.

Mrs Soludo further explained that understanding the nature of the disease is an important step to managing and preventing it, stressing that routine medical checks and early diagnosis are key to managing diabetes.

With global reports that more than one-point-two million children and adolescents between the ages of zero to 19 live with type one diabetes, Mrs Soludo also thinks that parents should also watch the type of foods available for their children, and to stick to diets that can boost their immune system.

She also urged households in the state to take extra steps towards getting quality health care by enrolling in the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme, and promised that the current administration will continue to enact health policies that will benefit every resident of the state.

World Diabetes Day is commemorated on November 14 every year to raise awareness and respond to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes world over.

IDF reports that diabetes caused six point seven million deaths in 2021 alone.

