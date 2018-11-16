World Celebrities Mourn Kim Porter as the Actress Dies at 47

World celebrities including Rihanna, 50 Cent and Missy Elliot have continued to mourn the death of Kim Porter who died at the age of 47.

Porter was a model, actress and mother to 3 of Diddy Comb’s children. She dated the American rapper (Diddy) on and off from 1994 to 2007.

They had three children together: twins Jessie James and D’Lila, 11, and son Christian, 20.

She also had a 27-year-old son, Quincy, from a previous marriage.

Porter was found dead in her Toluca Lake home on Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office said in a statement. No information about the cause of her death was released.

News of Porter’s death elicited heartfelt condolences from the celebrities:

“This is so heartbreaking. Lord please give her kids and her whole family strength,” Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter.

Rihanna said: “We lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. So many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why…but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit.”

Viola Davis also posted on twitter saying “RIP Kim Porter! My heart breaks for your beautiful children and family.”

50 Cent also took to Twitter to voice his grief. “R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type sh–. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.”