World Bodies Launch New Deal To Improve Hosting, Protection Of Refugees

Some concerned global bodies have launched a PROSPECTS Partnership – an international partnership programme for improving the hosting and protection of refugees in countries in their region of origin.

Together with the World Bank Group – including the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – UNICEF, UNHCR, and ILO, the Netherlands announced the partnership which aims to shift the paradigm from a humanitarian to a development approach in responding to forced displacement crises.

It is grounded in the consensus of the Global Compact on Refugees that helping refugees and their host communities thrive, not just survive, will reduce the risk of protracted stays and lessen refugees’ dependence on humanitarian aid.



The partners involved have worked together over the past 18 months to develop the vision for the partnership and initiate pilot activities in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

At the first ever Global Refugee Forum , which took place in Geneva, the partners reaffirmed their commitment to this groundbreaking transformative initiative.



Building on each other’s complementary strengths the PROSPECTS Partnership will collaborate to: foster an enabling environment for socio-economic inclusion; improve access to education and protection for vulnerable children on the move; and strengthen the resilience of host communities.

The Netherlands, as the donor to the Partnership, pledges long-term support to operationalize a development response to forced displacement situations.

The World Bank commits to invest in education, livelihoods, private sector development, social protection, and service delivery, including by supporting progressive policies for refugees. The International Finance Corporation commits to bring private sector solutions to refugees and host communities to the partnership.



UNICEF will strengthen national and regional capacities to provide education and child protection for children on the move.

The United Nations labour agency, ILO will work to strengthen inclusive socio-economic growth and decent work. UNHCR brings to the partnership its mandated role to lead, coordinate and provide protection, assistance and solutions for refugees and other displaced persons.



At the Global Refugee Forum, members of PROSPECTS discussed how their organisations can better harness the skills, talents and knowledge of the more than millions of refugees and their host communities in the Horn of Africa and MENA region.