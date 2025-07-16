Women Should Be Allowed To Marry Multiple Men At The Same Time -Rights Advocate 

Kampala, Uganda – In a thought-provoking post on X, Ugandan lawyer and rights advocate Dorah Muhanuuzi has thrown a cat among the pigeons, challenging the deeply rooted imbalance in legal marriage systems worldwide.

“If polygamy is permitted in a legal system, then fairness and equality demand that polyandry (where one woman marries multiple men) should also be legal,” she stated, pulling no punches in her critique of what she sees as a gender-skewed institution.

Muhanuuzi didn’t mince words, arguing that it is hypocritical to parade freedom of choice and cultural diversity when those freedoms walk on only one leg — benefiting men while women are left in the lurch. “We cannot claim to respect freedom of choice or cultural diversity if those freedoms are only extended to men,” she noted.

Driving her point home with piercing clarity, she posed a bold alternative to the status quo: “Either we legalize consensual multi-partner marriages for all genders, or we admit that the current framework is not about culture or freedom but control and patriarchy and abolish it.”