Woman who got ‘pregnant while pregnant’ gives birth to twins

A 39-year-old woman, Rebecca Roberts who got pregnant while pregnant has given birth to twins.
Metro reports that she fell pregnant with her daughter, Rosalie, when she was already carrying her son, Noah.
According to experts, described as a ‘superfetation’, it is a rare event where another egg is released and fertilised when someone is already pregnant. Thought to affect around 0.3% of women, often the second baby dies during pregnancy and only one of the babies is born.
Records have it that Rebecca and partner Rhys Weaver, 43, are some of the only parents in the world who have been able to welcome both babies born through superfetation.
An elated Rebecca said: ‘We feel really lucky, it’s so lucky to have twins anyway but to have such special twins, it’s so lovely, it’s wonderful, they are a blessing.’
It was gathered that Rebecca had two early scans before the usual 12-week mark and had only seen one baby so was shocked when the third scan showed twins.
She said: ‘I had two previous scans which showed Noah, she must have just been embedded.
‘I had just been having a conversation with the sonographer about my previous scan so she was aware that I was only having one baby so she was so silent, I thought something awful had happened because she didn’t say anything.
‘Then she looked at me and said did you know you’re expecting twins.
‘My heart skipped a beat, I actually said to her is his real? ‘She couldn’t get any measurements of the little baby because she was so small so she got me to go out into the car park and jump around to try and get the baby to move a bit.’
The report said due to coronavirus restrictions, Rhys was waiting outside and he was stunned when he heard the news.
Rebecca said: ‘He didn’t believe me until he looked at the pictures and said nothing.
‘He saw twin one and twin two on the picture and he was just as shocked as me. ‘It blew us both away.’
It was stated that Rebecca’s consultant tried to work out why the mystery twin appeared after her 12-week-scan, concluding a rare superfetation event had happened. As the twins are from completely different eggs, released at different times, they are non-identical as identical twins happen when one egg splits.
Rebecca said: ‘I didn’t even know that existed. ‘Even my midwife found it baffling.
Rebecca gave birth via cesarean section to the babies just two minutes apart -Noah at 12:46pm and Rosalie at 12.48 pm. She said: ‘It was such a relief as we were always worried that something terrible would happen to Rosalie as she was so much smaller.
‘I was really really nervous during the birth but when they were born they showed them too which was amazing. After they sewed me up they took to me to NICU to see them which was lovely”.
