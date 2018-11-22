Woman Kills Lover, Cooks Him

A Moroccan woman has allegedly killed her lover and served up his remains to Pakistani workers in the United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, she had killed her boyfriend three months ago, but the crime was only recently discovered when a human tooth was found inside her blender.

She confessed to police, calling it a moment of “insanity”, local State media reports.

The woman, who is in her 30s, will go on trial pending an investigation.

She is said to have been in a relationship with the victim for seven years. She is rumoured to have killed him after he told her he was planning to marry someone else from Morocco.

While police did not reveal how he was killed, they said his girlfriend had served up his remains as part of a traditional rice and meat dish to some Pakistani nationals working nearby.

She was exposed when the victim’s brother went looking for him at their home in the city of Al Ain, which sits on the border with Oman. There, he found a human tooth inside a blender.

The man went on to report his brother missing to police, who carried out DNA tests on the tooth and confirmed it belonged to the victim.

She reportedly said she had enlisted the help of friend to help clear up her apartment after the killing.

The accused has reportedly been sent to hospital for mental health checks.