Woman in Court for Stabbing Brother-in-law

A 33-year-old woman, Chioma Iwu, has appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos State for allegedly stabbing her brother-in-law with a broken bottle.

Iwu, who resides in Lekki area of Lagos, is charged with assault.

The police prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the accused committed the offence at the complainant’s residence at Flat T20, unit 3, Lekki Gardens, Phase IV in Ajah area of Lagos.

Unuigbe said that the complainant, Mr Nwobike Godwin, had a misunderstanding with his wife and demanded some belongings which resulted to an argument between him and the accused.

He said, “that the accused went into a room and brought out a broken bottle and stabbed her brother-in-law on his left hand and head.

‘’The offence is punishable under Section 246 (a) of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).’’

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Peter Ojo admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum adding that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until December 19 for trial.