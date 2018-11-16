Woman Held Captive for a Decade Reveals Her Ordeal

A 36-year-old woman, Tamara Breeden, who was held captive in a basement dungeon for a decade has disclosed some of her horrific ordeals.

Breeden was one of several people with a developmental disability who was held captive in unfavourable conditions in a Philadelphia house belonging to Linda Ann Weston.

Linda Ann Weston, the ringleader and mastermind, was sentenced to life in prison after Tamara and three others were found in a basement in the Tacony area of the city.

Weston and three co-conspirators were charged with stealing the identities of mentally disabled people and using their social security benefits for their own gains.

In 2001, Linda Weston kidnapped Tamara Breeden, saying she was taking her to babysit.

Instead Weston dragged Breeden to a basement and chained her to a boiler.

Breeden, who has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old, was joined by other mentally impaired adults and their disability checks were stolen by Weston.

At Weston’s trial, Breeden had testified that she was forced to have children with another captive. She was also forced to drink her own urine.

She testified that she was regularly beaten with bats, sticks and chains, shot with a BB gun, and held in a trailer where Weston brought old men to have sex with her.

She now focuses on her art and three children, two of whom were born in captivity.

While narrating her ordeal, she said that she is working to build a relationship with her children, who found out in 2011 that she was their biological mother.

Over the course of a decade, Weston moved her victims from a trailer in Texas to an attic in Virginia before eventually landing in Northeast Philadelphia.

Linda Weston’s daughter, Jean McIntosh, 38, was also sentenced to 40 years in prison for her role in kidnapping, torturing and enslaving disabled adults.

‘Some of the victims recount children they had that there is no record of,’ Taylor said. They recount other victims we could not trace.’

Investigators believe that there may still be victims whom they have no lead to

According to reports, Weston forced two female victims into prostitution to earn more money for the family when they lived in Texas and Florida.

Two other women died while living with Weston, leading to murder charges that made her eligible for the death penalty.

Authorities said Maxine Lee, a disabled Philadelphia woman, died of meningitis and starvation while living with Weston in Virginia in 2008.

Another woman identified in court papers as DS died in Philadelphia in 2005 after prosecutors said Weston fed her drug-laced food while keeping her captive in a laundry room. Weston allegedly staged the death to look like an overdose.

Weston has pleaded guilty to 196 criminal counts, including kidnapping, racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering, hate crimes, sex trafficking and fraud in exchange for prosecutors agreement not to pursue a death sentence.

Tamara and the other victims were recused when a landlord found the four bedraggled adults locked in a squalid boiler room of a home in the Tacony section of northeast Philadelphia and called police.