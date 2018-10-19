Woman gives birth at 60 in Ogun

Indeed, God is still in the business of working miracles as a

60-year-old woman has given birth to her first baby in Ogun state.

Though the name of the woman was not mentioned, the incredible story was shared by Oluyemi Ajibola, the Head of Public Relations at Moshood

Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere Abeokuta Ogun State.

According to Oluyemi, the 60-year-old woman and her husband have been married for 36 years but without a child until God finally answered

their prayers.

The newborn baby was christened Ore Ofe Oluwatodimu Joda and the

ceremony was performed recently by Pastor Olusola Oyewole of Divine

Heights Bible Church in Abeokuta, Ogun state.