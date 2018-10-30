Woman blows self up in Tunisia

A woman blew herself up on Monday injuring at least nine person in Tunis, the centre of Tunisia’s capital. The Tunisian interior ministry spokesperson who spoke on behalf of the minister, Ali Laarayedh, confirmed the report.

The suicide bomber, a 30-year-old woman who was not previously known to authorities, detonated near a police patrol, wounding eight security personnel and one civilian, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The bomber was the only person killed in the explosion, which struck near a theater on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, one of the city’s central thoroughfares.