Woman blows self up in Tunisia

By
Peters Okwudili
-
52
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A picture taken on October 29, 2018, shows police and firemen gathering at the site of a suicide attack in the centre of the Tunisian capital Tunis. - A woman blew herself up near police vehicles in the centre of the Tunisian capital, injuring nine people, the interior ministry said. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) (Photo credit should read FETHI BELAID/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman blew herself up on Monday injuring at least nine person in Tunis, the centre of Tunisia’s capital. The Tunisian interior ministry spokesperson who spoke on behalf of the minister, Ali Laarayedh, confirmed the report.

The suicide bomber, a 30-year-old woman who was not previously known to authorities, detonated near a police patrol, wounding eight security personnel and one civilian, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The bomber was the only person killed in the explosion, which struck near a theater on Habib Bourguiba Avenue, one of the city’s central thoroughfares.

