Woman Bites Off Man’s Ear Lobe in Abuja Over ‘Jedi’

There was pandemonium at one of the entrance gates to El Salem Estate, Lugbe, Abuja over the weekend when a local herbs seller bit off completely, part of a man’s right ear lobe.

The local herbs seller who frequents the environment particularly the shop of one Mummy Blessing who also deals in alcoholic drinks and food was said to have brought her wares as usual, before the man who is generally known as Baba Mariam sought to buy some “jedi” (a local herbal medicine) from her.

The victim, Baba Mariam sought for a drink of N50 which usually sells for N100, but the local herbs dealer whose name could not be confirmed declined, a situation that resulted to some arguments.

The herbs seller took the matter to another level when she began to insult and curse the victim (Baba Mariam), a situation that angered Baba Mariam (the victim) to throw away part of her wares.

The woman went ahead to place a call to her supposed herbalist in the presence of everyone while she left her phone on loud speaker for everyone to hear, this angered the victim to the extent of going for a big stick which he used in flogging the woman mercilessly.

Immediately he finished, a mob literally gathered on him in revenge of the act against the woman as he was beaten to a pulp while he woman held on to him.

Our reporter who was at the scene of the incident reports that it was after the melee ensued that the victim was told that a part of his ear lobe had been bitten off, as he obviously did not realize this after the thorough beating he was given.

However, the local herbs seller practically left the scene without anyone barring her while the victim was thereafter taken to a pharmacy where he was treated.

The piece of the ear lobe that was bitten off was not found which left everyone guessing if the attacker probably swallowed the piece of the ear after biting it off.