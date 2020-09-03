Woman, 25 murders boyfriend for insisting she must abort his baby

A 29-year-old man Azubuike Eleyi has been stabbed to death by his girlfriend, Onyinye Chime in Nkpor, Idemili LGA of Anambra State over a disagreement on what to do with the lady’s pregnancy.

TNC gathered that the lady who is 25 years of age, was impregnated by the deceased who wanted an abortion which she declined and demanded for some money for her upkeep.

When the deceased refused to oblige her demands, they got into a fight which eventually resulted to the deceased being stabbed to death.

The incident had happened on Wednesday at Ochiagha street, Nkpor, sources close to the deceased revealed.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesperson in Anambra, Haruna Mohammed said Policemen from the Ogidi Division had on receiving the report, visited the scene of the crime around 10:10 pm last night and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to Iyi Enu Mission hospital Ogidi for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival.

According to him, a careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wound on his chest while a blood-stained kitchen knife was also recovered as an exhibit at the scene.

“The team of Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division was led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Ekuri Remigius. Following the confirmation of the death of the man, his corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“The case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he revealed.