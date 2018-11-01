Wizkid Paid N245.9m to Perform at Wedding in India

Popular singer, Wizkid, has allegedly joined the list of highest paid artistes in the world following his performance at a royal wedding in India.

The artiste is said to have performed during a royal wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.

He was reported to have been paid 50 million Rupees ($681,200; N245.9 million) to give a live performance, and he got Indians dancing to Soco, Fake Love and more.

According to a post made by @AfricaFactsHub, the Nigerian pop star has joined the rank of the highest paid artistes in the world after being paid such a huge amount:

