Wizkid Acquires N101m Lamborghini Car

Wizkid has added a new twist to his trending visibility as he has acquired a N101 million worth Lamboghini Urus car.

Wizkid, whose garage is already an impressive one with many of the latest cars, made the possession known via several social media handles on Thursday.

The top-notch artiste revealed the latest development in a video showing him in the garage and saying, ”We about to cop that… Lamboghini truck.” His latest brand was purchased at $280,000 (N101 million).

The past few weeks has been some of the best in the life of the StarBoy starting with the release of his video for ‘Fever’ which tore the internet because of the sticky romantic shots with adorable singer, Tiwa Savage. The video allegedly recorded over two million views within two days.

Shortly after, Wizkid was invited to perform at a royal wedding in India where he was reportedly paid about N245.9 million.