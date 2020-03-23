With the Nigerian spirit, we can overcome COVID 19

The news that Nigeria last week discharged the Italian index case of Corona Virus in the country after testing negative for the disease is yet another confirmation that the Nigerian spirit can overcome any tough challenge, reported the Atiku Media, in a press release (22nd March, 2020).

During the press release, the Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar (1999-2007) stated that it is a thing of pride to us as a country that our health professionals not only promptly rose to the challenge by tracking the trail of the case and subsequent ones, but are able to fully treat the Italian index case and one other.

“I will like to congratulate and commend all relevant stakeholders in our healthcare system, at the states and federal governments for a job well done thus far. I wish to make special mention of the young doctor, Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison, whose vigilance may have averted an escalation of the disease”.

Atiku also acknowledged those men and women who stand in the frontline of containing the spread of the virus within our shores as heroes and noted that history would be kind to them.

“They have shown to the world that Nigeria is a great country, with great, committed and hardworking people”.

“We should continue to be sensitive to the potential dangers inherent in the virus which causes the Covid-19 disease by adhering to instructions about social distancing, washing our hands frequently under a running water with soap and ensuring that we limit exposure to large gatherings”.

He concludes by urging all Nigerians to remain strong while we fight the scourge of this virus to the end.