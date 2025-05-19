With Frances Ogbonnaya’s Damning Revelation Over Akpabio/Natasha Imbroglio, What Has Sandra Duru Got To Say?

In a political atmosphere already thick with suspicion, intrigue, and counter-allegations, one would be forgiven for wondering if Nigerian democracy has become a theatre of absurdity. Yet, with each new revelation, the absurd becomes reality, and the unthinkable becomes headline news.

The recently opened chapter in the book of controversy involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and United Kingdom-based Nigerian businesswoman Sandra Duru (aka Prof. Mgbeke) has taken a dramatic and disturbing turn. A female journalist, Francess Olisa Ogbonnaya, has come forward in a now-viral video, exposing what appears to be an elaborate plot designed to damage Senator Natasha’s public image, allegedly orchestrated by none other than Sandra Duru.

This is not just some celebrity spat or political gossip, it is a matter of national importance. If true, Ogbonnaya’s claims expose a dangerous weaponization of the media to manipulate public perception, destroy reputations, and, ultimately, undermine justice and democracy.

Recall that Sandra Duru had earlier accused Senator Natasha of offering her a staggering N200 million to concoct an organ harvesting allegation against Senate President Akpabio. That claim alone was enough to rattle the public space, casting Natasha as a woman willing to go to any length to bring down her perceived political enemies.

But now, in an ironic twist, journalist Francess Ogbonnaya has accused Duru of attempting to hire her to create a defamatory audio against Natasha. According to Ogbonnaya, Sandra provided her with both audio clips and a pre-written script, demanding that she record a voiceover that would allegedly “destroy” Senator Natasha. The journalist claimed she declined the offer based on ethical grounds, citing her profession and political aspirations.

Olisa’s revelation directly contradicts Sandra’s narrative and puts a bold question mark on everything she has said so far. She went further to clarify that Sandra’s claim that Natasha denied being sexually harassed was a complete falsehood. In fact, according to Ogbonnaya, the audio Duru sent her contained implicit references to instances of harassment, thereby confirming the possibility that Natasha may have, indeed, been subjected to improper conduct.

The first and most obvious question that now begs for an answer is: “What does Sandra Duru have to say in her defense?” In the face of such detailed allegations, evasion or silence would be a grave disservice not just to the public but to Duru’s own credibility. This is no time to hide behind PR statements or shadowy social media innuendos.

If she believes these allegations are false or manufactured, then she must respond with clear facts, verifiable proof, and public clarity. The era of whisper campaigns and backdoor manipulations is gone. If she did no wrong, then Nigerians are all ears. But if she indeed attempted to manipulate a journalist to manufacture falsehoods, then the law must take its course, swiftly and decisively.

In Ogbonnaya’s words, “She wanted me to disrupt and destroy Natasha at the TV station… I refused because I am a journalist and have plans to run for office.” That one statement, laden with moral conviction, puts Sandra on the spot.

More damning, however, are Ogbonnaya’s allegations that Sandra has a track record of blackmailing prominent political figures, including Governor Hope Uzodinma and former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha. If this is even half true, then we are looking at a troubling pattern of manipulation that cannot be swept under the carpet.

Now let us turn to the elephant in the room, Senate President Godswill Akpabio. Although not directly implicated as the orchestrator of the smear campaign, his name keeps resurfacing in the entire saga. Sandra Duru’s original allegations claimed she was approached by Natasha to fabricate an organ harvesting story against Akpabio. And now, the journalist’s counter-claim suggests Duru may have been actively working on Akpabio’s behalf, whether with or without his knowledge.

Without a doubt, the optics are horrible.The integrity of the Office of the Senate President is not just symbolic, it is foundational to the trust Nigerians place in the National Assembly. When a sitting Senate President becomes enmeshed in a scandal that includes bribery allegations, media manipulation, and political blackmail, the right thing to do is simple: “step aside” and allow an independent investigation to run its course.

Let it be clear, this is not a presumption of guilt. Rather, it is a call for due process, for accountability, and for the preservation of public trust. A temporary step-aside would send a strong message that the Nigerian Senate still holds itself to a higher standard. It would also give Akpabio the opportunity to clear his name, if he truly has no hand in this tangled web.

Ogbonnaya’s claims cannot be taken lightly. She insists she has audio recordings to back her story, and she appears willing to submit them to investigative authorities. According to her, “The evidence I have sent to you now are a tip of the iceberg… If she (Sandra) wants us to release conversations, I am ready.”

This case is not just about Natasha, Sandra, or Akpabio, it is about the manipulation of truth, the abuse of political connections, and the urgent need for reform in how political rivalries are fought in Nigeria.

When the media is used as a tool to push lies, when women in politics are targeted with smear campaigns, and when whistleblowers are ignored or threatened, we all lose. We lose democracy. We lose decency. We lose direction.

That is why the police must not treat Ogbonnaya’s allegations as a side show. The Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and if necessary, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) must launch a full-scale investigation. Every voice note, every WhatsApp message, every alleged bribe must be scrutinized.

The Nigerian public is not stupid. People are watching. The courts of public opinion are convened, and they are demanding transparency. What we are witnessing here is not mere political rivalry. It is a full-blown crisis of integrity.

Sandra Duru must come forward and either defend herself or face the consequences of her actions. There is no middle ground. Meanwhile, Akpabio must do what is noble and statesmanlike: step aside. He owes it not just to the Senate, but to every Nigerian who still believes that character counts in public office.

To Natasha, if her hands are clean as she claims, then she must equally cooperate with authorities and refrain from turning the scandal into a political talking point. Let the truth speak, and let justice prevail.

This case is a litmus test for Nigeria’s moral compass. If the allegations made by Francess Olisa Ogbonnaya are buried, ignored, or politicized, it will send a dangerous message that power still trumps truth in our democracy.

But if we demand accountability from everyone, Sandra, Akpabio, and Natasha alike, then maybe, just maybe, we can begin to rebuild what has been eroded: trust.

The choice is ours. But for now, two things are crystal clear: Sandra Duru must speak up, and Akpabio must step aside. This is as Nigeria deserves no less.