Windstorm Wreaks Havoc in Adamawa, Leaving Thousands Homeless

A devastating windstorm has left a trail of destruction in Demsaand Numan Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa State, displacing thousands and destroying homes.



The disaster, which struck earlier this week, prompted emergency response teams to assess the damage and plan relief efforts for affected communities.

In Demsa LGA, the storm ravaged the communities of Maharana, Dakusung, and Gamsari, leaving 1,566 people from 261 households in distress. Preliminary reports indicate that 57 houses were completely demolished, while 204 others suffered partial damage, rendering many families homeless. The situation was even more severe in Numan LGA, where 2,571 residents across 429 households were affected. The hardest-hit communities included Kwapuka, Gangare, Wodi Pare, Wayam, and Sato, with homes, farmlands, and infrastructure severely damaged.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) conducted a joint assessment on 27th June to evaluate the extent of the damage. The findings will guide immediate relief interventions, including the provision of shelter, food, and medical supplies to displaced families. Officials have called for urgent support from the federal and state governments, as well as humanitarian organizations, to assist the victims in rebuilding their lives.

“This disaster has left many vulnerable, especially women and children,” said a NEMA representative. “We are working closely with the state government to ensure swift aid delivery.” As the rainy season progresses, fears remain over further extreme weather incidents, prompting calls for improved disaster preparedness in vulnerable regions.