Wike Partners Netherlands To Boost Agriculture In Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated to push for a post-oil Rivers that will run sustainably on agriculture. To this end, the Wike administration is seeking a partnership with the Kingdom of Netherlands to develop the agricultural sector with a view to creating massive employment.

The governor also reinstated the sacked General Managers of Radio Rivers, Rivers State Television and Garden City FM, following pleas by the leadership of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON).

Governor Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was speaking at a state banquet organised for the Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr Robert Petri and the members of BON at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

It was a colourful event marked by the rich colourful traditional dances of Rivers State and music by the Port Harcourt Male Choir.

He said Rivers hopes to benefit from the technical support of Netherlands in agriculture, since the state has similarities with that country.

He said: “We are willing to partner with the Kingdom of Netherlands in the area of agriculture. This is because we can create thousands of employment opportunities for our people.

“Luckily our environment is covered by water like the Netherlands, hence it will be a realistic partnership “.

He said that he is passionate about the development of Rivers State, hence his total commitment to the growth of the state.

Governor Wike reiterated his stance that anyone found culpable in the collapse of the 7-storey building will face the full weight of the law, as human lives were lost due to illegal actions.

He noted that the collapsed 7-storey building started as an illegal approval for 5-storey building in 2014, which was later formally approved by an official in September 2018. He said those involved will be sanctioned.

The governor said that all government officials directly involved in the approval will be shown the way out, from where they will face the Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident.

He urged the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria to be unbiased in their reportage of events in the interest of the nation.

Speaking at the event, the Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Robert Petri said that the country is willing to expand the scope of her cooperation with Rivers State.

He agreed that the area of agriculture is one key sector that Rivers State can benefit from the Kingdom of Netherlands.

Chairman of Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria, Mr John Momoh assured Rivers people that broadcasters will continue to strive for balanced reporting of all events.

He also pleaded on behalf of the General Managers of the Three State-owned Broadcast Organisations , urging the governor to reinstate them.

Head of Service of Rivers State, Mr Rufus Godwins said BON and the International Community must ensure that the electoral fraud that characterised Osun and Ekiti Elections don’t reoccur in 2019.

Toasts at the occasion were moved by Chief Adokiye Amasiemaka, Mrs Inime Aguma and Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Gbobo-Manuel.

Picture 1: R-L: Gov. Nyesom Wike, Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Robert Petri, Chairman of Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, John Momoh and Vice Chairman of Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, Mr Godfrey Ohuabunwa during a State Banquet organised for the Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr Robert Petri and the members of BON at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Picture 2: Gov. Nyesom Wike (2nd R), President, Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christy Gabriel Nwankwo (r), Netherlands Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Robert Petri(2nd L) Chairman of Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, John Momoh (l)