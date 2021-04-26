Why Young Women are Praying for Relationships to Crack

45 views | Akanimo Sampson | April 26, 2021
These are terrible times! It seems humanity has returned to the State of Nature, and life has become a dog-eat-dog affair. These days, relationship matters have become a prayer project for vultures waiting patiently on the sideline to feast on the slightest disagreement by couples.
A Twitter user, Esv. Adeshewa, has without any shame openly declared that she has been observing a relationship keenly. She is warming up to take the place of her fellow woman in that relationship.
For some, a relationship is a hobby. But in reality it’s a full-time job. The lesson from Adeshewa’s disclosure is that you need to learn about the key mistakes in your relationship, and how to avoid them.
For those who know better, a healthy relationship is what we strive for. From day one, relationships are surrounded by patterns of behaviour, patterns of actions leading to one goal – to meet that someone special and create a lasting, harmonious union of hearts.
Unfortunately, even the perfect model does fail, personal constructs collapse, and the future once envisioned turn out to be not as bright as one hoped. Perhaps, it’s because parties involved do things wrong and personally ruin what should have been strengthened and developed.
Is it possible to build a solid relationship and maintain personality at the same time?
Relationship development and changes for the better are impossible without compromise. A compromise isn’t about the fact that one of you gives up, secretly considering your point of view the right one. A compromise is a worthy and equal dialogue, honest interaction, and a joint search for mutually beneficial options.
Your fight for dominance tends to stem from your past relationships. You’re trying to take what you haven’t received from an ex-partner, and this is borderline selfish.
In addition to your personal life, you have to deal with various other cares and interactions: relationships with friends and loved ones, work, and so on. All these connections are essentially no less important and occupy a huge place in your lives.
You can’t cast them aside when embarking on a romantic journey. It takes a lot of moral strength and time to maintain and develop multiple relationships. At some point, you may grow tired of this hard work, and, instead of love and joy, you begin sharing stress with your partner. Unfortunately, this creates fertile soil for conflict.
Watch it, the likes of Adeshewa are just watching closely and waiting for the one mistake occur and you will become history. Once it happens, they will take over your relationship.
“There’s a relationship I’m watching closely. Just one mistake, I’m in”, Adeshewa tweeted.
