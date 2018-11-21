Why You Are Still In a Dead End Relationship

Most times people ignore the warning signals in their relationships because they are emotionally involved or they close their eyes to it.

When you become emotionally involved with a person you frequently lose perspective. When the romans wheels through your head and the temporal insanity takes over its hard to take note of the danger signs. But do yourself a favour and deliberately evaluate all the danger signals in your relationship.

When a relationship starts going sour, it’s not quite as simple as stamping your feet and calling it quits.

Staying in an unhappy relationship might sound futile and foolish, but it’s not uncommon.

Over the years, researchers have linked persisting with unhappy relationships to self-interested needs, such as not wanting to be alone or fearing they won’t find another partner.

So many psychologist and relationship experts argue that the fear of being alone is the most common reason for sticking it out in a bad relationship. It turns out that most people imprison themselves in dead end relationships because they dread being alone.

Another reason may be that they believe they are a failure if they leave the relationship and think they will lose face by doing so. They lack self-esteem and therefore are not confident in themselves, so they remain in bad relationships because it makes them feel worth the while.

Researchers also claim that people persist in fractured romantic partnerships because they feel the other person is too dependent on them, leaving them feeling unable to simply walk away out of altruism.

However, the new findings reveal that people are actually more empathetic when it comes to considering breakups.

Published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, the study reveals that the more dependent a person believes their partner to be, the less likely they are to initiate a breakup, ultimately suggesting that people stay in unfulfilling relationships for the sake of their partner’s needs rather than their own. Meaning that when people perceived that the partner was highly committed to the relationship, they were less likely to initiate a break up.

This is true even for people who weren’t really committed to the relationship themselves or who were personally unsatisfied with the relationship.

Generally, we don’t want to hurt our partners and we care about what they want.

It is important to note that occasionally a person’s perception of their partner’s needs could be misguided, which may undermine the validity of his/her findings. It could be the person is overestimating how committed the other partner is and how painful the break up would be.

Others may simply be in denial about the true colours of their partner or nature of the relationship. They remain in such relationships by ignoring the danger signs while hiding the true nature of the relationship to themselves and concerned friends.