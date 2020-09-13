Why we haven’t protested against increase in petrol price, electricity tariff -NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has explained its reason for not organising protests against the increase in pump price of petrol and the new electricity tariff.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) had announced an increase in the price of premium motor spirit, better known as petrol.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) also increased electricity tariff from N30.23 to N62.33 per kwh.

Speaking with NAN in Lagos on Saturday, Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, said the organised labour will soon come out with a position on the price adjustment.

He said the union will not protest until the central working committee (CWC) meets and agrees on appropriate actions to be taken.

“Labour takes one battle at a time; it does not make announcement without backing its action,” he said.

He said the NLC remains committed to the interest of Nigerians, adding that appropriate actions will be taken to achieve desired results.

On the suspended protest against the Rivers government, Wabba said there was need to mend fences between the state and labour to ensure a harmonious relationship.

He said the state government and labour unions have concluded negotiations on minimum wage, and a circular would be released for a collective bargaining agreement to be signed.

The NLC president called on other state governments to take appropriate steps toward addressing workers’ issues so as to avoid the “wrath” of the organised labour.

“We will take up any state that undermines the rights of workers. Workers should be conscious of their rights; there is synergy and we will confront recalcitrant employers to respect the law so that we don’t give room for sudden situations to rise,” he said.

On Thursday, some persons protested against increase in petrol price and electricity tariffs.

The protesters called on the NLC to mobilise a nationwide protest over the hike.