Why we feel thirsty even after drinking water?

Are you someone who has this constant need to chug a ton of water every now and then? And in spite of drinking water, you still feel dry and dehydrated then this article is for you.

Thirst is our system’s signal that it needs water to function properly. It is normal to feel thirsty in intervals. Especially after an intense workout, on a hot day, after eating spicy food or even just after getting up in the morning. You need to constantly quench your thirst so that your body is hydrated and ready to function efficiently.

Water is the elixir of life. Around 60 percent of our system is filled with H2O which is needed to carry out various functioning of the body. Lack of water can disrupt the electrolyte balance of the body and result in weakness, fatigue, dehydration, dizziness or headache.

Sometimes, our thirst is more than normal and continues even after gulping in glasses of water. It can happen due to some careless everyday habits or even due to underlying diseases.

If you are someone experiencing dryness in the throat or mouth and your need for water becomes insatiable then it is high time you should pick up your body’s signals and consult your doctor.

Here are some of the reasons for excessive thirst:

Some common causes: Excess intake of spicy and salty food on a daily basis can be one of the common reasons why you feel very thirsty. Also, sweating, exhaustion, lack of sleep or even an extensive work out session can lead to the never-ending feeling of dehydration.

Vomiting, diarrhea:

Both vomiting and diarrhea can cause loss of water in the body. These ailments can interfere in the normal electrolyte balance of your system leading to dehydration, dizziness, fatigue. Therefore, whenever you are suffering from diarrhea or nausea then always drink salt and sugar water to replenish the lost electrolyte balance.

High carb intake:

If you are someone who eats a lot of processed or junk food which contains a lot of carbs then feeling constantly thirsty can be one of the consequences of your diet. Carbohydrates absorb more water than fat or protein. And since you are taking more carbs, it will absorb the water in your body and you will feel the constant need to pee. This will eventually make you thirsty.

Excess loss of blood:

This is majorly related to heavy flow during periods or bleeding ulcer which can spike your thirst level due to the constant loss of fluid. Periods, in general, affects the fluid volume by altering the estrogen and progesterone hormonal balance in the body.

Diabetes and Thyroid:

One of the first signs of diabetes and thyroid can be linked with extensive thirst. A person with an elevated blood sugar level also constantly feels the need to urinate as the system doesn’t produce enough of a hormone that aids the kidney in controlling the amount of water in the body. People who have hypothyroid also suffers from thirst-inducing health conditions just like diabetes patients.

Chronic stress:

Stress can affect the functioning of adrenal glands which can result in low blood pressure. Chronic stress can be linked with extreme thirst, anxiety, and fatigue. Stress also leads to improper diet and sleep leading to an unhealthy lifestyle and diseases. Therefore, the only effective way to quench your thirst is to manage your stress levels.

Conclusion:

In case of extensive thirst issues, you need to add certain food items in your diet which can help in maintaining your hydration balance. Fruits and vegetables that contain water along with certain nutrients can quench your thirst better than just water. Try including watermelons, tomatoes, oranges, pineapples peach, plums, celery, spinach, cucumber, etc. Instead of just drinking water you should start drinking lemon water or cucumber, mint water to replenish your lost nutrient and water content in the body.