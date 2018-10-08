WHY SEXUAL HARASSMENT SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUS. AN ADVICE FOR BUSINESS OWNERS

Going with the current trend in our country, Nigeria, sexual violence and it’s related ills have obviously become an everyday crime and gradually becoming an ignored one too.

Sexual harassment is a form of sexual violence which is defined as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favours, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature or the creation of a hostile environment.

Sexual harassment can happen anywhere; in the street, at the club, at an interview, at the school, at the work place. It doesn’t have to be of the opposite sex, the perpetrator and the victim can be of any

gender.

On this article, we will dwell on sexual harassment in the business place. Any organisation that comes together to work as a body for an aim at making profit can be referred to as a business place. This can take the form of a school, a clinic, a hospital, a university, a construction company, a law firm, any organisation at all that does what it does with an aim at profit. Sexual harassment in a work place or a business place often denies the victim the chance for a promotion if they refuse to give in to the sexual demands of someone in authority.

Given from it’s characteristics, sexual harassment already creates unhealthy grounds wherever it exists. Most times business owners do not take the issue of sexual harassment to heart, with the assumption that it might not be true or thinking it’s something one can play a blind eye too. This is quite sad because they are obviously ignorant on the negative effects sexual harassment could bring upon the organisation. At the end of this read we should be able to be enlightened on the effect of this menace in an organisation.In a business place sexual harassment has the following implications;

• It causes friction between the parties: When there is a request that is not granted, it affects the relationship between the two – be it co-workers Or superior and subordinate. This friction in the relationship also goes to affect the business or job done.

• Emotional implications: Sexual harassment demoralizes the subordinate. It leads to loss of self esteem, worry and anxiety. It affects their attitude

to work because they are always uncomfortable within the work area.

• Physical Implications: Sexual harassment affects the general health of the victim. Constant anxiety especially around the work area can lead to

constant headache, loss of appetite, loss of weight, lack of sleep, and subsequently these leads to high blood pressure, hypertension, and even stroke. Very little things as this are things we take for granted yet they are the things that cripple one’s health.

• Financial implications and productivity: The victim becomes less productive because they are not emotionally stable to work. A happy employer is a motivated employer and a motivated employer is a

productive employer.

It also has financial implications because when they become less productive they are relieved of their jobs, few times, when only few times are the perpetrators found out and sanctioned. There ate even times when the victim may decide to leave their current position or employer to avoid a hostile work environment.

• GLOBAL IMPLICATIONS: Every business has a direct effect on the global economy. The economy suffers due to premature retirement ( people leaving their positions or being sacked) and higher insurance costs.

Yes it is true that moral decadence and sense of decency is fast on the decline, but there are ways an employer or business owner can prevent or

handle this menace.

• If an employer should lead by example, once he is committed to a harassment – free environment in his workplace, his employees will follow suit. By this, he should have a clear knowledge on what really entails sexual harassment.

• By having a sexual harassment policy. A sexual harassment policy helps everyone in your organisation understand what constitutes sexual

harassment within that environment and how it will be dealt with. It is good to consult a lawyer on this. Every employee should receive a copy of the policy which contains code of conduct and penalties as it relates to sexual harassment. You should also train your staff to respond appropriately if they witness harassment or if an employee makes a complaint.

• Be proactive. Having a laid down policy you should take every complaint seriously and investigate then promptly. Once investigated, do not

wait a minute, impose appropriate consequences on the harasser and make sure you create a safe environment for the victim.

Sexual violence and its related ills can be kicked out if we all in our little quarters contribute to this fight.

If sexual harassment is dealt, one aspect of sexual violence or sexual abuse is dealt and thereby we are making the world more conducive to exist in.

Sussan Opata

© 2018