Why Rivers Sets Up Controversial Neighbourhood Safety Corps

Contrary to the claim of the Nigerian Army, the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency is not an illegal militia outfit after all. They may have been economical with the truth for political reasons.

Soldiers of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army on Thursday said that while on a routine surveillance at Nonwa Gbam, (NYSC Orientation Camp) in Tai Local Government Area of the state, they discovered an alleged illegal militia training camp. The troops allegedly met over 100 recruits undergoing military type of training.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, who made this public, also claimed that similar illegal militia training camps were discovered and disbanded in Benue and Taraba states earlier in the year and measures were promptly taken to forestall breach of security and safety of citizens.

But checks by this news portal tends to show the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency is being promoted by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, to support existing security agencies with intelligence and information for them to effectively fight crime and make the state safer.

The establishment of the agency, according to some government functionaries in Port Harcourt, the state capital, followed due process. The Army did not seem to raise any objection when Governor Wike on April 16, inaugurated the board of directors of the agency. Chairman of the board is Dick Ironabare, a retired Brigadier General while a retired Police Superintendent, Uche Mike Chukwuma, PhD, is the Director-General.

Also on the board of the safety agency as members are, Chief Casca Ogosu, Dennis Amachree, Prof Emenike Wami, Anthony Uzo Ozurumba, Mrs Victoria Chikeka, and Nma Omereji , a lawyer who doubles as Secretary/Legal Adviser.

At their inauguration, Governor Wike charged them to kick-start the process of recruiting quality operatives for the agency. While responding, the agency Chairman Brigadier General Ironabare assured the government and people of the state that they will work to enhance state-wide security accordingly commended the governor for deeming it necessary to set up the new security scheme, which is in line with international best practices of securing communities.

Bolden by law, the leadership of the agency started a recruitment drive which spanned several months of screening involving security agencies. Thousands of Rivers youths applied online in a process that was said to be done transparently. It was a trending issue across the state at the time.

Following the directive of Governor Wike for the agency to recruit quality operatives, the agency on Monday November 19, 2018 commenced the final process of recruiting 3000 personnel.

Thousands of shortlisted candidates gathered at the Sharks Stadium in Port Harcourt for screening by officials of the agency. In a letter dated November 12,2018 with the title, Request for Drill and Physical Training Instructors, Brigadier General Ironabare (rtd), the Chairman of the agency outlined the law establishing the agency, functions and recruitment process.

The letter was said to be duly acknowledged by the headquarters of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army. The agency is however, patterned after a similar agency still in existence in Lagos State. Neither the Army nor any security agency has challenged the existence of the Lagos agency.

The obviously embarrassed Rivers government by the outburst of the Army says vigilante groups are in existence in Zamfara and Kogi states, with no challenge from the armed security establishment.

According to the Wike administration, ‘’Civilian Joint Task Forces are in operation in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states under the direct supervision of the Nigerian Army. The invasion of the training camp of our state Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency is an act of intimidation’’.

Governor Wike himself has made it quite clear that the government and people of the state will not succumb to this act of recklessness induced by political hallucination.

On Thursday, November 29, the Army invaded the NYSC Orientation Camp where recruited personnel of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency were being trained. They allegedly unleashed mayhem on the unarmed personnel, shot sporadically and injured several others. They abducted the trainers and destroyed facilities at the camp.

Local reporters in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state said the training camp was turned into a scene of a horror movie by the invading troops. This is being interpreted to mean that the Army has joined the Nigeria Police in the unbridled acts of political shame for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eye-witnesses say for hours, the alleged show of shame of the invaders at the training ground of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency trended on social media. The cries of the 3000 recruits were heartrending.

Officials of the state Information Ministry under the watch of Emma Okah, say it was in a bid to improve the security of communities that Governor Wike gave his assent to the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law No.8 of 2018 passed by the state House of Assembly. Same day, the governor also gave his assent to the state Secret Cult and Similar Activities (Prohibition) (Amendment) Law No.6 of 2018 and the state Kidnap (Prohibition) (Amendment) No.2 Law No.7 of 2018.

For Governor Wike, a lawyer, the laws are necessary to enhance security across the big oil state.