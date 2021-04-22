Why people call me evil prophet – The Liquid Metal, Odumeje

22 views | Stanley Ugagbe | April 22, 2021
Controversial Nigerian prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski Bahose has revealed that he is not like the “so-called” fake prophets that are rampant today.
Gistmania reports that in an interview with Vanguard, the clergyman averred that people call him ‘evil’ after performing miracles because he does not allow people to pay for miracles.
He said “I am not like some so-called fake prophets of today, who will chant in tongues, and make different incantations just to collect the last naira from you. And that’s why Gid cannot allow empirical signs and wonders to happen again in many Churches of today because they are full of falsehoods.
“They are active faking up tales that will attract the awareness of people to give up the last cash in their bags as seeds and even drop their cars.”
“And that’s the purpose why they are condemning and naming me evil because I don’t ask people to compensate me for my miracles. I try to verify everything to make people honor God.
“People should not see the Lord as a second alternative and that’s what many congregations are doing today”.
