Victor Osimhen has rejected a lucrative deal to join Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal after the club approached Napoli in an attempt to lure the Nigerian forward ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The News Chronicle Sport’s correspondent had earlier revealed that Osimhen would not sign for a Saudi Arabian side, despite multiple sources, including some top journalists, asserting that he had agreed on personal terms with Al Hilal for a move that could have seen him earn close to £500,000 weekly, tax-free.

Our sports correspondent contacted a close associate of Victor Osimhen, who asked to remain anonymous, regarding the situation surrounding his potential move to Al Hilal.

The source said all circulating reports should be disregarded, stating that Osimhen had not agreed to any personal terms with any Saudi club and assured that he intends to sign for a top European club to further his career on the continent.

When asked why Osimhen would not sign despite the tempting offer, our correspondent was informed that Osimhen still wants to compete and win in major football tournaments. Considering he’s just 26 years old, he believes it is not the right time to make such a move. He views the Saudi Arabian league more as a retirement option.

Although Al Hilal approached Napoli with a bid of around £55 million for Osimhen, Napoli rejected the offer, stating that his full release clause, approximately £63 million must be met for any deal to go through.

It is expected that Al Hilal might increase their bid to around £59–60 million in the coming days to finalize the transfer before the start of the Club World Cup.

Al Hilal also reportedly offered Osimhen annual wages of £22 million, which equates to about £425,000 per week, tax-free. However, Osimhen, who remains eager to continue his career in the European leagues, turned down the offer.

Last season, Osimhen helped Napoli (not Galatasaray) win two trophies, the Serie A title and the Italian Cup (Note: This might need fact-checking, as Osimhen plays for Napoli, not Galatasaray). He finished the season as the league’s top scorer with 26 goals, earning the Golden Boot and ranking as the fifth-highest scorer in the world.

He is currently in Nigeria on a break and is expected to make a decision about his future soon.

According to Sky Sports, top Premier League club Manchester United are interested in signing him this summer.

Al Hilal has been actively pursuing top talent from the English Premier League in preparation for their participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. With a group-stage clash against Real Madrid as their opening fixture, the club is looking to revamp its squad to compete at the highest level.

The overhaul also aligns with the plans of their new head coach, Filippo Inzaghi, who recently joined from Inter.

Just recently, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes rejected a £700,000 weekly wage to join them, and Mohamed Kudus of Westham United, who prioritizes joining Chelsea, also rejected the offer.