Why Are We So Good At Judging Other People’s Demons – Ubi Franklin Laments

Nigerian music artist manager and the CEO of record label, Made Men Music Group, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram stories today and asked a very serious question,

“Why are we so good at judging other people’s demons when we are so bad at fighting our own?”

This post actually got me thinking. I mean, who are we to judge others? Who are we to judge someone on what’s true and what’s false?

The bible says that we shouldn’t judge. We shouldn’t cast stones unless we have no sins. None of us are perfect. But then, there is still something amiss and the more and more I thought about it, the more I realized that we all judge people.

We may not admit ut but we all do it silently. Afraid to reveal our judgments, we do it in whispers, using ultra-secret forums or messages that disappear in a plume of digital smoke after they’re read. I’ve done it myself. Silently, heaving the thoughts play out in my mind, I have to push back at times. The truth is that we all judge to a certain extent. Maybe that’s just in our nature.

Truth is, if everyone minded their business here on earth, the world would be a boring place.