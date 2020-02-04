Why Amaechi’s Structure Grows Bigger, Stronger despite Betrayals, Exit of Wike, Abe and Aguma

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s political structure has rather continued to grow bigger and stronger both in Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole over the years despite acts of betrayals once in a while and exit of some key beneficiaries from the group such as Nyesom Wike, Magnus Abe and Igo Aguma.

“It has also been observed that in the politics of today, particularly in Rivers State, the trending strategy for one to make it big and gain popularity is to gather a few of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi’s allies and commission them for the special task of casting aspersions on the Hon. Minister, with the aim of sullying and robbing dirt on his image and bringing him to public odium” – EZE.

Dr Dakuku Adolphus Peterside is one of the most educated politicians in Rivers State, one-time member of the Federal House of Representatives; the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State Governorship Candidate in 2015 general elections and is currently the Director-General (DG) of NIMASA and first Nigerian to head the African Maritime Industry. After reading one of my articles he exclaimed, “Always VINTAGE EZE like no other. I challenge anybody in the land today. No journalist has as much information on anybody like Chief EZE C EZE. Chief EZE is without doubt a repository of knowledge”

It is based on this assumption and trust in my person and capability by the people of this region to discuss any issue pertaining to the politics of Rivers State and Niger Delta region at large passionately and creditably that I am being saddled with the responsibility of presenting, analyzing, and dissecting one of the most influential politicians and a personality from the region. Rt. Hon. Dr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, CON, erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and the incumbent Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, an unassuming personality and administrator-extraordinary. He is the focal point of this treatise. His trials, prospects, those he has set up politically that have betrayed him, and those who started with him in the building of what is now known as the AMAECHI POLITICAL DYNASTY will be examined and analyzed.

This Challenge By Hon. Nke-Ee Gave Birth To This Treatise

Embarking on this treatise was enforced by Chief Hon. Friday Nke-ee who was nominated by Dr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi into Dr Peter Odili’s administration as the Commissioner of Sports who probably after reading one of my recent press statements exposing the antics and antecedents of some of the key actors within the Amaechi’s Camp titled, “Rivers APC crisis: Aguma’s Spoiler’s Phase ‘ll Soon Fizzle out Like Abe’s — Eze…”. In this press statement in line with my past works, I stated that the art of betraying the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, by those supposedly close to him is the new money spinner in Rivers State politics. I went further to state that those who had made this new trend their business are those who had benefitted most from the kindness and leverages streaming from the Minister, who is also a former governor of the oil-rich Rivers State., “In the politics of today, particularly in Rivers State, the trending strategy for one to make it big and gain popularity is to gather a few of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi’s allies and commission them for the special task of casting aspersions on the Hon. Minister, with the aim of sullying and rubbing dirt on his image and bringing him to public odium. These folks will gladly fall prey, notwithstanding the stresses and strains Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi may have gone through to nurture them in the power game. This is the new industry in the politics of the oil-rich Niger Delta State and it is called the Pull Amaechi Down (PAD) industry. Those that belong to this category can be described as not just mere allies, but key holders of the Minister’s empowerment boardroom”

Elder Friday Nke-ee in his reaction to the above press statement challenged me thus, “Good morning Chief. Pls go into further research to find out why some of the top people that the Hon. Minister had made are turning against him. This will help in balancing the narratives. Most of us see what you are doing as not broad enough as it appears one-sided. Something must be wrong with a principal that can’t keep his allies. Asking that we on the side line may know. For your information, The Igo Chukwu Aguma I know is the son of a first generation prominent Ikwerre man that was once a Minister of the Federal Republic. Chf. Emmanuel Aguma was a household name in Nigeria, so Igo was not from a poor background like many of us. It thus behooves us to get more details in establishing the political quagmire consuming our Leader. For me, it is a serious matter losing established members of his political family. Something must be wrong somewhere”.

The Main Aim Of This Treatise:

The main heart of this treatise therefore as challenged by Chief Nke-ee is to unravel the efforts of some crop of politicians who are hell-bent on thwarting all the efforts to restore peace and unity to the All Progressives Congress chapter of Rivers State. In this regard, I will attempt to unravel key actors within the Amaechi’s camp that have betrayed him and probably expose why they deserted the political family that made them whatever they are today politically and also attempt to present those that have been loyal to him from the beginning till date.

Before I divulge into the main aim of this treatise, the main subject character of this work needs to be explained.

Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi

A Nigerian of Ikwerre extraction, an international figure of repute, a humanist, an Administrator per excellence, visionary, egalitarian, radical, respected, a pragmatist and exemplary leader by the grace of God is the undisputable leader of APC in the South-South region of Nigeria. This is an alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State and the Rivers State Speaker of the State House of Assembly from 1999-2007; Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly in Nigeria (1999 – 2000), Governor of Rivers State (2007 – 2015) and two time Chairman of the Governors’ Forum in Nigeria from 2011 to 2015. He is a recipient of the prestigious National award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and an Associate Fellow of the United Nations Institute for Training & Research (UNITAR), Geneva, Switzerland; he is currently a two-time Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the major target of the ongoing macabre dance in Rivers State.

Now that the main character (Amaechi) in this narrative is explained, let me now present some of the key diehard loyalists that have stood by Amaechi not minding the odds and challenges and later present those that Amaechi has brought into limelight that have resolved not only to ruin him but to destroy all the political feats he has achieved.

What Really Is Loyalty

Loyalty most times is a mere feeling; a feeling of devotion, duty, or attachment to somebody or something. Being a form of devotion, only an individual knows when to start and when to end. It may not have a scientific measurement except in the case of one to his nation. In that case, it requires one to lay down his life for his nation. Loyalty to an individual is tricky because one may not be ready to lay down his life to another person. For loyalty to be tangible, it has to be propelled by a cause, philosophy or ideology. When this is not the case, an individual would have to determine what loyalty means to him. In Nigeria and its politics, loyalty is about personal interest at a given time. When this is not immediately seem, people bite and betray the master. Amaechi may not have done any wrong to any of those betraying him but if selling the master like Judas is what they need to do to switch camp, they may not bother.

Nobody has said loyalty should only withstand because the leader is perfect, no. Loyalty is your decision to fight on despite failings of a leader. Things may turn out in your personal interest but overall objective is to keep winning points for your group. This is more crucial than some temporary personal gains. Loyalty also helps your children because if you continue to betray the leader and the group cause, in future, people will remember you when your children need support, just is happening to one Yoruba elite now who is never welcome wherever Yoruba leaders gather because of the role his father played against Awolowo.

Those Who Have Stood With Amaechi Through Thick And Thin

When a team trusts someone to be a leader, it increases the team’s commitment to team goals. This way, communication will improve and ideas flow more freely. This in turn will increase creativity and productivity. In this regard, Warren Bennis stated, “Trust is the lubrication that makes it possible for organizations to work” while Ally Carter with Rivers State in his mind counseled, “Either we’re a team or we aren’t. Either you trust me or you don’t”.

It is based on these stands of these great minds that I make bold to present the following as those that have stood with Amaechi since his entry into politics thereby rubbishing the school of thought that had the belief that with what Wike, Abe, Aguma with their misguided groups are doing, Amaechi is finished politically.

These great foot soldiers and promoters of the ideals, vision and principles of the great leader from the Niger Delta region, Rt. Hon. Dr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi are as follows:

1. Sen. Andrew Uchendu

ANDREW IGBONULE UCHENDU an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).and recipient of the Federal Government 1992 National Productivity Merit Award. From 2003 to 28th May, 2015, represented the Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency and later in 2015 elected a Senator of Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the Rivers East Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly. He sleeps, dreams, eats and propagates the principles of Amaechism.

2. Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside

Dakuku Adolphus Peterside is a key and influential member of the political Team of Amaechi and termed to be one of the most loyalists of this Team. He is also one of the most educated politicians from Rivers State and an alumnus of University of Port Harcourt, Georgia State University Atlanta and Harvard. He was elected to represent Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Area in the House of Representatives in 2011-2015 and served as chairman of the strategic Petroleum Resources (Downstream) committee that oversees the management of the key driver of Nigeria’s economy (Petroleum Industry). Prior to being elected into the House of Representatives, Peterside served twice as Rivers State Commissioner for Works (2007-2011) where he anchored then Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s phenomenal transformation of roads and infrastructural landscape in Rivers State; He was the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers state Governorship Candidate in 2015 general elections and is currently the Director General of NIMASA and first Nigerian to head the African Maritime Industry.

3. Ambassador Oji Nyimenuate Ngofa

Nyimenuate Ngofa is a son to a no-nonsense Chief Ngofa, who was a renowned teacher, unionist, politician and one-time State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) who later became an Honourable Commissioner for Education in Rivers State. Ambassador Ngofa graduated from the famous University of Calabar and later added a Post Graduate Diploma, PGD, in International Affairs in 2000 from the University of Port Harcourt. On the political sphere, Ambassador Oji Nyimenuate Ngofa’s name has become a brand in Eleme in particular and Rivers State whose name sends shivers down the spine of Governor Wike and all political opponents of Amaehi. Three time Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Council. Elected the Deputy National Secretary of the APC at its first National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Saturday 14th June, 2014 and on 14th July, 2018 became the first Ambassador of Nigeria to Netherlands to host his visiting President when he hosted President Muhammadu Buhari who was on a State visit to Netherlands. An orator, a speaker extempore, speech writer, grassroots mobilizer and one of the great Pillars in which the political Camp of Amaechi rests upon.

4. Dr Sam Sam Jaja

Dr. Sam Sam Jaja an awesome fellow, intelligent, humility redefined and personalized. The Rivers State born astute sports administrator is a fearless and courageous fighter with a cause who will never lose focus of his desired ideal ideas actualized in any course he believes.

Erstwhile National Chairman of the Nigerian Referees Association and Honourary member of the Nigeria football authority Board., erstwhile National Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, erstwhile National Deputy National Chairman of the defunct New People Democratic Party and currently the Chairman of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Board. He is a diehard and key member of the Think-Tank Committee of Amaechi’s Political Camp.

5. Prof Henry Ugboma

Prof Henry Ugboma an assuming and great leader. One of the eggheads of the Amaechi’s Political Camp who was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on 31st December 2017 as the Chief Medical Director (GMD) of University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. He has turned the fortunes of that great Federal Institution around since his appointment. Before his appointment as the GMD UPTH, he was a Senior Lecturer and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with the University and the Hospital respectively. On assumption of office he ensured that he worked with the best brains in the hospital in order to ensure that his transformation agenda was successful. The Hospital under his watch has become a centre of excellence and a Referral Centre.

6. Dr George Tolofari

Dr. George Tolofari was two term member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and two term Commissioner of Transportation of Rivers State Government during the eight years tenure of Amaechi as the Governor of Rivers State. He is among those who are ready to lay down their life on any issue pertaining to Amaechi. He has been a faithful and trustworthy leader that has stood by Amaechi not minding all these plots to undermine him in the politics of Nigeria. According to him, “Most of us withered the storm during those infamous days of OBJ’s K-Leg saga. We made it possible that Dr. Odili couldn’t impeach him but we’re never remembered again. Instead it is those that betrayed him that have continued to enjoy publicity to the determent of those of us who started this project. Some of these relationships dated back to over 20yrs ago”

7, Pastor Tonye Patrick Cole

Tonye Patrick Cole an international figure, world acclaimed Businessman and Entrepreneur extraordinary, co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group an energy conglomerate with operations spanning the entire energy chain in Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries to East Africa and beyond. The Group operates in 38 countries around the world with over 4,000 employees and annual turnover of $11 billion. A key member of Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) and a pioneer member of the advisory board of the Private Sector Advisory Group for the UNDP Sustainable Development Group Fund (SDG-F), The African Philanthropy Forum amongst others.

This was the man planned by APC to make Rivers State a Paradise on earth but enemies of Rivers State ganged up to deny Rivers this unique opportunity during the last general election in which he was to fly the Flag of APC.

7. Dr Chidi Julius Lloy

Dr Chidi Julius Llyod is a fellow in who fear fears! Stands as Rivers State longest, most influential and controversial Leader of Rivers State House of Assembly ever since the creation of the State. Extraordinary bold, intelligent and an orator who ought to be decorated with the National Award if merit counts based on the risk he took to safeguard democracy when enemies of Nigerian nascent democracy plotted to dismantle our nascent democracy by attempting to use five misguided Lawmakers to impeach a sitting Governor in Rivers State in 2013. If not for the risk this gentle giant took with few others to wrestle and dislodged these horrible five Lawmakers, the discussion about Amaechi and his political dynasty would have been a thing of the past. Instead of been celebrated he was subjected to severe and inhuman treatment but went through them as a true fighter of democracy. He lectures at the Department of Private and Public Law, faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus.

This restless man not minding all the academic credentials he has acquired is currently in the university of Dundee for another LLM in Int’l Law and security. A study that will put him in a better postion to tackle the current insecurity ravaging Nigeria.

8. Dr Davies H. Sonkote

Dr. Sokonte H. Davies a silent and result oriented mind, a humanist and philanthropist extraordinary, administrator par excellence and currently the Executive Director, Marine and Operations of NPA. A great grassroot mobiliser, a key and influential member of the Think-Tank Committee of the Amaechi Political Team.

9. Prince Tonye Princewill

Prince Tonye Princewill a Nigerian investor, politician, film producer and philanthropist. He prides himself as the Prince of Niger Delta Politics and Initiator of the Broom revolution in Rivers State when he became the Action Congress gubernatorial candidate in the 2007 general elections in the State and in 2015 became the Labour Party candidate before rejoining his brother, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and today he is one of the great pillars of the political Camp of Amaechi. He made history when he led the Forum of the opposition political parties (FOPP) in Rivers State to join the then PDP Government under the watch of Amaechi in 2007 and was allotted two slots in the State Executive Council and few SAs position as. He is the first Nigerian to have achieved such a feat at the State level.

10. Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill

Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill, KSC, FRSB, London, Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, an erudite scholar, a respected administrator, author of repute with several publications to his credit, outstanding scholar; which main vision and mission is to turn the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Rivers State, to one of the most viable and leading institutions in Africa. He is a believer and propagator of the ideals and principles of Amaechism.

11. Chief Oby Ndukwe

Chief Christie Obiaruko Ndukwe an Amazon, fearless, an enigma, courageous, a rare gem, a terror to the enemies and opponents of Amaechi, a journalist in the mould of Christiana Maria Heideh Amanpour the Chief International Anchor for CNN, a businesswoman and a philanthropist. She is the Publisher and Editor in Chief of the Beam news and magazine and also doubles as the National President Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative, a Non- Governmental Organisation. Her passion for good governance in Nigeria made her to see to the formation of Citizens Quest, an NGO which she uses till date to bring public institutions closer to the populace. Touch her and you will see why the Tiger is dangerous.

Though, due to lack of space it will not be possible to comment on some of these other great personalities that have stood by Amaechi all these years but in my forthcoming book each of these great minds and their inputs will be fully highlighted and examined:

Hon Victor Giadom, Hon Asita O Asita, Dr Ibiamu Davies Ikanya. Hon. Akpobari Celestine, Hon. Chizi Nyeomasila K, Hon Leyii Kwanee, Dr Dawari George, High Chief Emma Chindah, Hon. Fubara Imangimama, Hon James George Fuayefika, Hon Okey Amadi, Hon. Emeka Nwogu, Henry Ogiri, Charles Anyanwu, Hon. Ishmael Singarr, Dr Lawrence Chukwu, Hon. Ojukaye flag Amachree, Hon. Azubuike Byke Wanjoku, Hon Chikode Dike, Hon David Okumagba, Hon Sunny Ogbowo, Barr Achi William-Wobodo, Chief Chris Finebone,Hon Lucky Omenka, Barr Zuby Dike, Reginald Okuoma, Chief Ambros Nwize, Hon Ike chinwo, Hon Kennedy Ebeku, Hon Maureen Tamuno, Hon Kingsley Wali, Dr Oyirinda Chris Amadi, Hon Chibuike Ikenga, Hon Victoria Nyeche, Hon Bright Jacob, Hon Irene Inimgba, Kieran Wobodo, Barr Ezemonye Ezekiel Amadi, Hon. Marshall Isreal, Apostle Eugene Ogu, Nyema Wele, Hon. Alex Wele, Hon. Theodore Georgewill, Chief Emeka Beke, Hon. Tekena Flag Amachree, Mike Igonima, Francis Elechi, Chief Uche Okwukwu, Nancy Ijaopo Stevens, Joe Poroma, Fubara Imangs, Hon. Henry Halliday, Chukwudi Dimkpa, Sunday Amangi, Allison Anderson, Martins Manna, Prince Lucky Worluh, Dr Godstime Orlukwu, Lucky Odili, Henry Odili, Gift Okere, Prof Imegi, Dame Aleruchi Cookey-Gam , Engr. Bekks Dagogo-Jack, Dr Ode ThanksGod, Batam Ndegwe, Aso Wenah, Chris Oboh, Barr Eric Apiah, Felix Nwabochi, Bisi Nwankwo, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, Ambrose Nwuzi, Collyns Owhondah, Barr Opubo West, Engr. Awara Biokpomabo, Kingsley Owhondah, Chikaodi Dike, Lady Caroline Nagbo, Hon. Austin Ahiamadu, Bestman Amadi, Captain Akarolo, Felicia Tanen, Prince Mike Awalanta Ejire, Sir Ngozi Yagbs Abu, Mohammed Bello Koko, Sir Fortune Oguru, Hon Collins Ordu, Chief Sydney Nyeche, Hon Chimenem N. Wali, Barr Chizi Woko, Chief Nelson Wali, Hon Francis Eleto, Hon Emeka Woko, Egnr Ihunda Mbata, Control Asobi, Kerian Nwobodo, Hon Bestman Amadi, Akul Georgewil, Hon Edwin Oludi, Prof Stephen Okokudu, Chief Lax Damabara, Dame Barr Erima Peterside, Dr Jackson, Barr Amachree, Hon. Arisky Alabere, Barr Achi W.Hon. Freddy Ichego, Hon. Chris Nworgwu, Dr Peter Emejuru, Chief Sunny Dike, Engr. Eberechi Wagbara, Engr. Chris Obasiolu, Hon. Edwin Oludi, Emeka Worgu, Eli Sogbeye, Dr Omenazu Jackson, Dagogo Emma and Hon. Abiye Festus.

My Apology

I know unfailingly as a mortal, I may have missed some great people that ought to be listed here or I may have listed you within the place I ought not to have placed you, I sincerely plead for forgiveness to any of this group of persons. Please, I sincerely implore those affected to forgive me.

With These Great Men, Is It Still Wise To State That Amaechi’s Political Camp Has Collapsed?

With these calibre of seasoned grassroots and great mobilisers better in many ways than Wike, Abe, Aguma in the politics of Rivers State how can one fear that Amaechi is politically finished because of the exists of these expired politicians.

Explaining this further, Prince Tonye Princewill the Prince of Niger Delta politics shouted NO! NO!! NO! “Collapsed to where? How many ex Governors from his time, command his following, not just in his State, but in the country? Hunger may drive a few people away, but he has more die hard supporters in his team than anyone outside Buhari. Please educate those who in this school of thought that Amaechi’s political Camp has collapsed on how much people love him up North and West. There are people who don’t like him because of Jonathan, there are people who don’t like him because they don’t, that is life. Then there are people who are threatened by him. The rest appreciate him and know his value. They are more than enough”. .

Especially when you add his new fans who have seen the achievements he has made working as Hon Minister of Transport. Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that. Amaechi has not needed to activate his structures. He is not contesting for anything. But make no mistake, those with a conscience know, he is a man to go to war with.

Dr Omenazu Jackson on the other hand stated that, “Those who think that Amaechi political dynasty is dwindling at home should first uproot all the legacy projects he built for the people while being a governor. I consider such foolish thoughts from idle minds as empty effusions of minds engaged in defective thinking. Rotimi Amaechi political outing stand tall above all politicians in Rivers State and can’t be wished away by a group of better no do wells whose thought waves are rapped with banana leaves. How can the only most celebrated personality political wise in the state be dyumnisfied by a bunch of outdated thinkers? A group of that lacks human touch, opportunistic fools whose memories are tied to the woods. Blinded as the are yet samples their picture banners in the edifices built by Amaechi. Ignorantly advertising him to the world yet foolishness becomes their daily clothing in an attempt to run him down. Amaechi is a history maker which they are victims of their dark heart. “Only those who think for positive impact to humanity does nature bequeath knowledge to excel in their chosen carrier” betrayals have limited space in history”.

Please, go through the above list and understand what the Prince of Niger Delta politics and Dr Jackson are talking about.

Redefining The Art Of Betrayal

According to Merriam-Webster, to “betray” means to be led astray, to deliver to an enemy, and to fail or desert, especially in times of need.

Another school of thought had it that, “To be betrayed by a person you fully trust is probably the most heartbreaking thing anyone can experience. Recovering from it may take a while or may affect your future judgments in meeting new people. What makes it hurtful is the fact that our trust was violated by someone we never knew could do such a thing”. This defines the current situation in the politics of Rivers State where the trending strategy for one to make it big and gain popularity is to gather a few of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi’s allies and commission them for the special task of casting aspersions on the Hon. Minister, with the aim of sullying and robbing dirt on his image and bringing him to public odium.

In short this treatise will be centred on the current plot to destroy Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and dismantle his political structure by the combined forces of his former political associates and allies which is a study of political survival, maneuvering, sagacity, and most importantly a study in the acts and arts of betrayal.

Having spent time for many years with the major characters in this macabre dance, I must reiterate that I consider it imperative to avoid keeping the world in the dark as to the happenings in Rivers State; I consider it necessary to discuss the embarrassing and avoidable current political situation in Rivers State and probably proffer a way out of the quagmire not minding the dire consequences.

Let us take a look at some of the key actors in this new definition of betrayal

1. Nyesom Wike

The history of this Pull Amaechi Down political concept is traceable to its proponent and incumbent Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, who did not just nurture the idea, but made it viable, lucrative and attractive to those who share similar sense of sabotage, hiding under the masthead of loyalty to do mischief. Nyesom Wike belongs to the class of politicians heavily empowered by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi who defied several warnings by those conversant with the antecedents of the Obio/Akpor-born politician.

Amaechi influenced his reappointment as the Executive Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area and thereafter made him the most powerful Chief of Staff ever in Nigeria. Rotimi Amaechi further nominated him against the wish of Dr. Jonathan Goodluck, then President of Nigeria, as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Alas! Today, Ezebunwo, in his spirit of ingratitude, is one of those ready to do anything to ensure that Amaechi is pulled down to the mud.

2. Magnus Abe

Senator Magnus Abe, envious of Wike’s exploit through the pull Amaechi down concept, embraced the idea and began an aggressive combat to hunt down Rt. Hon. Amaechi. Senator Abe had on several fora confessed that he remains the highest political investment of Amaechi. “True enough, Amaechi made him Minority Leader of the State Assembly and imposed him on the administration of Sir Peter Odili as Commissioner for Information, after which he (Amaechi) appointed him the most powerful Secretary to the Rivets State Government, contrary and totally against the wish of his Ogoni kismen. Chibuike Amaechi, further imposed him as a two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is worrisome to men of conscience to learn that today; Senator Abe finds pleasure in this new industry. “Not only did he frustrate the chances of the APC clinching victory at the 2019 polls, he denied Rivers people the opportunity of instituting good governance and the result is the mal adminstration Rivers people suffer today.

3. Igochukwu Aguma

Igochukwu Aguma saw this new industry so rewarding and quickly commissioned himself to a fight against a man who had done him no wrong. It might interest the world to know that Hon. Igo Aguma was forced on the Peter Odili’s administration by Amaechi as Commissioner, replacing his elder brother, Chinwe Aguma earlier penciled down as a Commissioner nominee and thereafter, Amaechi saw to his nomination and election as a two-time member of the Federal House of Representatives. Igo Aguma was also charged with the power of approving who will be empowered and awarded a contract in Amaechi’s government. It pricks the conscience to learn that Igochukwu Aguma has conscripted himself into the group of unconscious and conscienceless mortals, who derive pleasure in the sufferings of Rivers people.

4. Senator Wilson Ake

Late Chief G.U. Ake the PDP State Chairman will be shocked to hear that his junior brother who Amaechi saw to his election as a two-term Senator that represented Rivers West and hails from Erima town in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government area has turned against Amaechi; but that is the life of some politicians.

Though it will take much of our time to highlight the parts that some of the characters in this school have played but permit me to only mention their names with hope that in the book dedicated to the politics of Rivers State that I am doing most of these characters will be fully highlighted and the parts they played in this macabre dance will be examined accordingly.

These other great sons of Rivers State who were once helped by Amaechi but for one reason or the other decided to part ways with him are, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara. Engr Tele Ikuru who acted as his Deputy Governor for the eight years he served as the Governor of Rivers State, Prince Uche Secondus whom he saw to his elevation as the National Organizing Secretary of PDP, Marcus Nle Eji whom he appointed as a Commissioner, Chidi Wihioka, Chief Allwell Onyeso, Barr Worgu Boms who was not even a member of APC but appointed as the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice and throughout his tenure failed to win any serious case for the Rivers State Government and today prides himself among those that can abuse Amaechi even in their dreams; Chief Chidugan Tony Okocha whom Amaechi stood by in all his travails and appointed him as the Chief of Staff to replace Chief Nyesom Wike to the chagrin of Wike, Rt.Hon. Emma Deeyah amongst others.

The Factors Why They Left Amaechi

In seeking answers to why most of these key actors in the political camp of Amaechi are not only leaving the camp but are hell-bent on destroying Amaechi and the camp if possible, the following must be noted.

According to Chief Laz Dambara, a prominent son of Rivers State and a stakeholder in the politics of Rivers State explained, “According to my brief research & finding, the bottom line why most of those who due to the benevolence of Amaechi are what they are today politically are envy, jealousy and ego to take over political leadership from Amaechi at all cost. Recall, Rt Hon Amaechi even with immunity as Gov. then, was tested into near death or asunder by his most trusted ally and Minister he nominated, if not for Grace of God.

Dr Jackson Omenazu one of the most brilliant sons of Rivers stated his thought why this group of betrayals are involved in their plots against Amaechi, “Ungrateful reluctance rebels. Though the truth remains that Amaechi empowered crass conservatives while preaching and practicing liberal wellfarism ideology tell me how then will they not betray him? The volt is no longer at their disposal as it was while Amaechi held sway in government house of Rivers State. I have said more than ten times that no conservative can be totally loyal to a liberal wellfarist ideology personality like Amaechi, never. What brought them close is the spoils of office and what Amaechi can offer them. They cornered all that was meant for party members and now they are the ones crying foul. All I will tell Amaechi is that life is a school, let him learn from this.

Dr Jackson Omenazu went further to state, “. Amaechi is the architect of his problems today. Let him reflect on the happenings around him and adjust his thinking ahead of time. We are ready to restore his political family with those who really share his dreams of a collective prosperous society where everyone is economically secured.”

Prof IG Nwachukwu in his own submission stated, “I can say from a very neutral position that only ideology keeps people together for long. Dr Jackson touched it, but I dare say that if ideology is not the gum, then loyalty will be a function of grab-opportunism. Wherever it comes from, loyalty can only shift gaze. It will now be a matter of what you can get and who offers higher yield. Politics of ideology left Nigeria a long time ago. So, if interests match, loyalty grows up. When not so, loyalists migrate to green pastures. It’s not only with Amaechi.

“In my circle, we say Amaechi is a man out to change social order through political power. Many follow him so as to achieve a new social order: the redistribution of the Commonwealth. That explains his education and health policies which create access to the ordinary people. Others follow him because its immediately convenient and to avenge their former leaders who wronged them. The others are those who came to collect favours. Such fair-weather followers come either for favours of the past, the present, or the favours expected in the near future. The bottomline is that almost every follower wants to end as governor. Even if you give them other positions, they think you are preparing them for Governor. Any time this expectation fails, they it whoever they see as cause of the failure. Its happening all over the country. People do not come together to build ideologies and platforms for good governance but bridges to power. Nothing more!”.

According to Dike Princewwill, “The real problem erupted when people started nursing ambitions that were creating schism in the party that was in dare need of repositioning. CRA’s only advise then was that there has to be a party first before ambitions could be realised. Let’s know when the rains started in order to seek proper shelter. This is the same advise that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has recently canvassed in order to reposition the PDP ahead of the 2023 elections. If there was discipline in the rank and file of Rivers APC at that time and CRA, the leader’s advise was heeded, the party would have been a winning machinery. Vaulting ambitions made reasons to take flight. Sad”.

Specifically Why Should Wike, Abe And Aguma Spearhead The Decimation Of The Political Camp Of Amaechi

1. Nyesom Wike

Many people are still at a loss what reason can be proffered to support what Wike is doing to Amaechi after many years of wonderful relationship but as a close associate and having worked with the duo it is a rare privilege to expose to the world what actually caused the breakdown of relationship between these two great sons of Rivers State.

Chief Nyesom Wike is a very ambitious fellow who is ready to do anything to accomplish whatever he sets up his mind to accomplish. He set up his mind to succeed Amaechi immediately he was appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government House as far as back as 2007and with the type of privileges and powers bestowed on him by Amaechi he feels that nothing can stop him from achieving his dream. While Amaechi was so concerned with delivering of dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State; running the politics of Rivers State was left in the hands of Chief Wike the most powerful Chief of Staff ever in Nigeria. He corned most of the contracts some left undone, he apportions political patronage to most of his cronies. In doing this, he was gradually building his own political block outside that of Amaechi. By the time Amaechi got to know what was happening it was too late, Wike has flown away. The straw that broke the camel’s back when Amaechi insisted that no upland candidate or Ikwerre man will succeed him after him an Ikwerre son may have occupied the seat of Governor for eight years coupled with the fact that both Dr Odili and Amaechi are from the upland and have occupied the seat of Governor for sixteen years, it will be unfair for another upland governor to emerge to the detriment of the Riverine area.

Wike reasoned that if he continue to stay with Amaechi there is no way he can fulfill his dream of becoming a Governor so he decides to break away and constitute himself to the monster and terror he has become to the political family of Amaechi.

2. Senator Magnus Ngei Abe

Abe left Amaechi since 2014 when he lost the gubernatorial ticket to a younger and better qualified candidate in the person of Dr. Dakuku Peterside who is both from the South East senatorial zone where APC zoned her governorship to. Apart from this, Dr. Peterside is an Ijaw and most importantly he came from the Riverine section of the State.

Abe seeing that Amaechi is still insisting that the next Governor must come from the Riverine Section, Abe knew he has no future in the political camp of Amaechi and thought that the best idea is to destroy both Amaechi and whatever he stands for

3. Igo Aguma

On the issue of Igo Aguma, not minding what he has gained through Amaechi decided to join forces to ruin Amaechi and his political camp to enable him to actualize the vision of Wike to install Rt. Hon. Opara another great son of Ikwerre erstwhile Deputy Speaker of the Federal House as the next Governor of Rivers State so that the Ikwerre will govern Rivers State for 24 years to the detriment of other tribes of the State. This is the game plan just because Amaechi wants the Riverine section of the State to take over the Brick House; that is why Wike and his gang are hell-bent that he must be destroyed.

On The Way Forward:

Bouchi Nsirim a prominent member of Rivers APC highlighted that, “it will take The blood of Jesus and extra, to heal the wounds in Rivers APC. The hate and blackmail amongst the leaders is worse than I thought. In this regard, Barr Eli Sogbeye a great thinker from Rivers State gave an insight on the way forward, “I think the way forward is divorce with the complete breakdown of these relationships. There is nothing to be gained from an incestuous affair neither is there anything profitable in an unwilling cohabitation”

Gimah Bealeema another great son of Rivers State from Gokana maintained, “Amaechi’s dynasty has not collapsed and will never collapse. Those who have eaten enough from him are going. We that are diehard amachified are with him. I have suggested long ago that the stakeholders meeting at various local government should sit and suspend these goal getters one by one.”

Chief Allwell Onyesoh, a pillar behind Abe’s revolt postulated as a way forward, “If we, too, after so much and nothing is happening, decide to move, that won’t make us bad people. If we can no longer organise the powers-that-be and ourselves are not helping matters, we will look at those who are organised if we must continue to play the game. There will be realignment of forces”.

Iroko Onyesoh”s position tallies with the position of Senator Magnus Abe who publicly stated that they would be joining Wike who is better organised and have solutions to his group’s plight.

My question then is, must Abe and his misguided co-travellers destroy APC before they move out? God forbid!!

Let me therefore appeal and encourage Abe and his acolytes, “as we expect them to move to their better organised platform, I appeal to them to do that peacefully and allow APC to have peace and forge ahead accordingly”.

AMAECHI REACTS:

While feeling disturbed on how Amaechi is taken the spate of betrayals by some of those he has made politically, he sent to me the LIKEE video with these contents:

“”Joseph would never have taken the throne without his brothers throwing him into a pit. David would have never become King without Goliath. Jesus would have never risen from the death and brought us salvation without Judas Iscariot betraying him. Quit worrying of who is not for you. Some enemies are designed as part of your destiny. They are not going to stop you but they are going to promote you. Keep running your race””

After watching the video I went to bed to sleep been assured and convinced that this man is operating ahead of Wike, Abe, Aguma and their likes.

In support of Amaechi’s unusual stand, Evangelist Henny King based in IMO State sent this text to me, Eze, “For by thee I have run through a troop; and by my God have I leaped over a wall” as contained in Psalm 18.29 and stop worrying yourself as God has equipped Amaechi to run over those that have constituted themselves as nuisance and obstacles to his progress in the politics of Nigeria.

CONCLUSION

In conclusion, I am convinced that all the plots to pull down Amaechi will be brought to naught and in this light, I will like to encourage all committed members of Rivers State APC to remain calm and be a bit more patient that the party will only emerge stronger.

Let me therefore encourage Amaechi not to be dismayed by forces who think by attacking him and plotting to dismantle his political structure that they will become relevant in the politics of the region and Nigeria at large and should continue with his patriotic zeal to give Nigeria and Nigerians a new dimension in the leadership of the country.

Let me state further that the leadership position of Amaechi within the hierarchy of APC based on the risks and inputs he made in its formation, stability and sustainability coupled with his key role in the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari are neither in doubt or can be questioned by anybody no matter how political naive such a leader or person can be.

Chief Eze is a Media Consultant based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and can be reached via ezemediaconcept2020@gmail.com