Who is New Kano Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero?

Bayero is from Kano State and is the second son of Ado Bayero, the 13th Emir of Kano. He attended Kofar Kudu Primary School and proceeded to Government Secondary School, Birnin Kudu. He studied Mass Communication from Bayero University Kano and also went to Flying College, Oakland, California, US, before undergoing his National Youth Service Corps at the Nigeria Television Authority, Makurdi.

Bayero worked as a Public Relations Officer at Kabo Air, before becoming a flight engineer. In 1990, he was appointed Dan Majen Kano and District Head of Dala by his father, Ado Bayero, before being promoted to Dan Buram Kano in October of the same year. In 1992, he was promoted to Turakin Kano and to Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida Kano in 2000. He also served as the Chairman of the Kano Emirate Durbar Committee. In 2014, the then Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, promoted him to Wamban Kano, thereby, transferring him from Dala to Kano municipal where he succeeded Galadiman Kano, Alhaji Tijani Hashim as the district head.

In 2019, he was appointed Emir of Bichi by the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje.

In an interview with The Guardian, Saturday Magazine, sometime in 2019, Emir Ado Bayero, spoke about issues surrounding the controversial Kano Emirate Law which divided the Kano Emirate and his quest for power.

“Now, let me tell you this secret. Right from day one when I was appointed a traditional ruler till this period of my appointment as Emir of Bichi, I have never, and let me repeat, I have never gone to any person to look or seek for position and you can do your investigation. I have never gone to anybody to say, ‘please give me this title’. I don’t ask for positions; I believe anything that comes my way is from God.

“A lot has happened over times and years. We have had creations, re-creations and several reformations and this is not peculiar to Kano and even Nigeria as a country. I can say that it is this process of evolution that brought about the formation of the four new emirate councils by the government. As a proud member of the royal family, it was never my intention to see the Kano emirate council divided into sub-emirates. It was never my wish. But we have to take so many things into consideration especially the fact that time changes a lot of things”.

The new Emir, just like his predecessor, is a lover of peace. Not only does he love it, he preaches it.

“Peace is part and parcel of our religion, Islam. And for me, regardless of whomever you are and whatever position God has placed you in life, what should be paramount to you is the peace and unity of where you are. Now, if the new emirs and the emir of Kano truly believe in unity and development of Kano, which I don’t have doubt about, I don’t see why all of us cannot unite as traditional leaders to continue to live among ourselves in peace and unity”, he stated in the heat of the controversy over the new emirates.