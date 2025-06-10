WHO Declares Mpox Global Health Emergency

The World Health Organisation has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern after a fresh rise in cases was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and parts of West Africa.

The decision was made after the fourth meeting of the International Health Regulations emergency committee, which was held on June 5, 2025.

The committee looked at how mpox cases have continued to rise, not only in Africa but also in other parts of the world where cases are likely going undetected.

Despite progress in some countries’ ability to respond to outbreaks, the committee found that gaps in surveillance, testing, and funding continue to make it hard to properly manage the disease.

Because of these challenges, the committee advised that the mpox outbreak still fits the criteria for an international health emergency.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, accepted the committee’s advice and has now issued fresh recommendations for all countries facing outbreaks.

These guidelines are expected to help affected countries reduce the spread and improve their handling of mpox. The full report of the meeting will be released in the third week of June.

Mpox was first declared a public health emergency by the WHO in August 2024 after an outbreak began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and began spreading to neighbouring nations.

Since then, the emergency committee has met three more times and has kept its position that the situation continues to require global attention and cooperation.

WHO (Image Credit: UN Water)