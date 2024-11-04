White An “OCCULTIC” Sign

That is what white is. It is “occultic”, leaving the lesser beings dazzed in confusion. Yesterday I went for a function. It was glamorous. Every person that mattered wore white. The quality of the white materials didn’t really matter. What caught my attention and soaked me in admiration was the blend, the aura and the majestic appearance it created, making words like purity, angelic, heavenly, bliss, majestic, adorable etc look patented by the color white.

Did you wear white too? I know you would have asked yourself such question severally. Of course I wore white, a colour that gives me a sensation that opens the gate of inspiration.

Few days ago, I did a piece on White Towel captioned “31st of October! World Day For White Towel”. Many sent me messages on it. The truth is, white is an amazing colour with rich cultural, religious, traditional etc significance.

It comes with an energy that is unfathomable both in the physical and spiritual realm.

For those who would input unintended meaning to the caption of this piece, permit me to make some clarification on what “occultic” means here.

Words are flexible, its fluidity one that gives license to craft and chisel out new and unimaginable meaning from words whose original or conventional meaning wouldn’t be juxtaposed with the musings from its acronyms.

When I said that White is “occultic” what I mean in simple expression is

In a world filled with *Otherworldly* mysteries, we often stumble upon *Cryptic* signs that beckon us to explore deeper. These *Conspiratorial* whispers can lead us to uncover the Unseen forces at play in our lives. Through ancient *Lore*, we seek *Transcendent* truths that offer *Illumination* to our path. It’s all about the *Cultivation* of knowledge that expands our understanding beyond the surface.

When I said that white is occultic it means

O= Otherworldly

C=Cryptic

C=Conspiratorial

U= Uncover

L=Lore

T=Transcendent

I= Illumination

C= Cultivation

So what does these words mean? Take a look

Otherworldly = unwordly

Cryptic = mysterious

Conspiratorial =secret unlawful things

Uncover= make open

Lore=knowledge or tradition passed from generation to generation.

Transcendent= Beyond human knowledge

Illumination = Lightening

Cultivation = To acquire or develop something

Anybody that wears white not by accident or randomly but with purpose and intentionality has the natural disposition to be unwordly in approach to things, not easily predictable, having the knack to uncover conspiracy and hidden knowledge and tradition which are beyond human knowledge and understanding, casting light for further development of something beneficial to humanity.

Nigeria as a country is “occultic” The white color on the flag isn’t for beauty or formality. There is a deeper meaning to it, which I have just explained. One could see the “OCCULTIC” disposition of Nigeria in the early 70s and 80’s not anymore. It has been stained and those qualities gone, leaving the country with a miserable image of mere *Sege banza*, one with no vision, devoid of light to cultivate knowledge that would uplift, scale up and boost the socio-economic and religious enlightenment of the country.

The white aspect of Nigeria is dimmed and badly bleaked now. No signal of Illumination, no sign of unraveling of deep and mysterious knowledge that opens the flood of gate of musings that would give the country a head start in the commite of nations.

The white is stained and shredded, like rags it is flowing in bits and pieces with no aura, no adorable looks, no majestic mien, no fragrance of transcendent knowledge and of course no lore to anchor on to solve cracking socio-economic and political issues. The “occultic” white sign of Nigeria is gone ,sadly. Its shadows one is merely viewing , nothing to cheer for and nothing to celebrate but for the remembrance of past years of amazing and “occultic” moments.

Can the bones rise again? Can the white in our national flag be brightened with the dazzling of a halogen light? We can make the white shine again. Collectively we can, with the intentionality of a people that are poised to survive through the crucible of life difficulties and challenges.

Anybody or nation that wears white with intentionality, weaved with the thread of purity, honesty, love, compassion etc is “occultic” with a boundless opportunities to achieve things positively within the realm of both physical and spiritual.

Oh Nigeria!, how thou fallen, and your white stained..Rise! Dust yourself, wash it and again that “occultic” charm you were known for would be alive again. Like dry bones Nigeria will be alive again, if only this occultic white would be worn again with the purity of heart, purpose in diligence, sanity ,integrity and selflessness.

Dr. Jarlath Uche Opara can be reached via Jarlathuche@gmail.com

