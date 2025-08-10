Menu
When the Watchmen Fail: Nigeria’s Big Three Are Rotting from the Inside.

Opinions
By: Linus Anagboso

Date:

When the Watchmen Fail: Nigeria’s Big Three Are Rotting from the Inside.
Linus Anagboso
If you want to see a country bleed without a single shot fired, watch its institutions fall apart one by one. No need for bullets—just give them bad leadership, outdated systems, and the arrogance to ignore the screams of the people.
Right now, three of Nigeria’s biggest powerhouses—INEC, JAMB, WAEC—are limping like three-legged dogs in a street fight.
INEC promised us a transparent election. Instead, results crawled onto the portal like they were limping through molasses. By morning, trust lay dead on the roadside.
JAMB strutted in with its shiny computer-based exams—until 380,000 kids were told to retake them because the system crashed. One student didn’t survive the heartbreak. The bosses at the top? They sent out statements polished with bureaucratic perfume.
WAEC came last, but not least. Kids sat for English at night, using torchlights to read their scripts. Results were released, then snatched back like stolen candy. The apology came late, cold, and empty.
Three different institutions. Same disease. It’s not the glitches—it’s the pattern. The stink is deep. And if you know the streets, you know one thing: once the people stop believing in you, you’re finished.
Unless there’s a surgical overhaul—burn it down to the skeleton and rebuild—these institutions won’t just embarrass Nigeria again. They’ll drag the last crumbs of public trust into the grave with them.
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.

