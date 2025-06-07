When The Ship Of Companionship Capsizes Or Veers Off   

What if the letter f stood for fine and fabulous fixings like:

a hearty, healthy and intentional bond driven by mutual care,

fondness, common interests, shared experiences and support?

For, what is friendship, at both personal and professional levels,

if it is not a voluntary tie that bonds together people who share

dual ideals, values, visions, and a sense of belonging and trust?

Don’t we see that state of being friends in a variety of setups?

When nations work in partnership or seek a frank, free exchange?

A will to cater for each other’s needs equally, honestly and humbly?

What if the letter f stood for a fire fierce like fury, fallout or fight?

Fraud? That wouldn’t be fit for a quality union, for, titanic or tiny,

we all seek hale and happy friendships with respect and reciprocity.