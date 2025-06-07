Close Menu
    When The Ship Of Companionship Capsizes Or Veers Off   

    Poem
    When The Ship Of Companionship Capsizes Or Veers Off   
    Ndaba Sibanda

    What if the letter stood for fine and fabulous fixings like:

    a hearty, healthy and intentional bond driven by mutual care,

    fondness, common interests, shared experiences and support?

    For, what is friendship, at both personal and professional levels,

    if it is not a voluntary tie that bonds together people who share

    dual ideals, values, visions, and a sense of belonging and trust?

     

    Don’t we see that state of being friends in a variety of setups?

    When nations work in partnership or seek a frank, free exchange?

    A will to cater for each other’s needs equally, honestly and humbly?

    What if the letter stood for a fire fierce like fury, fallout or fight?

    Fraud? That wouldn’t be fit for a quality union, for, titanic or tiny,

    we all seek hale and happy friendships with respect and reciprocity.

