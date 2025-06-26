WhatsApp Adds AI Tool to Summarize Unread Messages

Meta has introduced a new feature on WhatsApp that allows users to get quick summaries of unread messages using artificial intelligence.

The tool, powered by Meta AI, is optional and designed to help users catch up on long conversations without reading every single message.

The feature was announced on Wednesday and is only visible to the user, meaning others in the chat will not know if their messages have been summarized.

It works through a system called Private Processing, which keeps chats secure and private even when AI is used.

Meta said the AI tool can function without accessing the actual message content or storing the summaries.

Initially, the update is available in the United States with support for English.

Meta plans to expand the feature to more countries and languages later in the year.

Until now, WhatsApp users could only ask Meta AI general questions or tag messages to provide context.

But with this upgrade, Meta AI can access chat context privately and provide summaries or writing help.

Users who wish to enable the feature can find it by going to Settings, selecting Chats, then choosing Private Processing.

From there, they can switch individual tools on or off based on their needs.