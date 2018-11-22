What to Eat to Make Your Skin Glow

As the saying goes “you are what you eat.” As much as you can invest in skin care products and facials, there are certain foods to eat and certain foods to avoid if you are looking for a perfect skin. Your skin is a reflection of your overall health, so if you maintain a healthy diet it will reflect on your skin. If you try this, you will see that this is not just a scientific claim as it will evidently reflect on you.
1. Celery Juice
Celery juice is the ultimate detox drink. The celery has anti-inflammatory properties and resets the stomach’s hydrochloric acid. Celery juice has the ability to starve viruses, bacteria, and mold in the body. Starving these ailments can lead to a healthier gut, reduced cravings, and overall glowing skin.
2. Fatty Fish
Salmon and other fatty fish hydrate your cells on the molecular level. The omega-3s and other oils are nothing your body can produce on its own. The oils translate to hydrated and nourished skin.
3. Cilantro
Cilantro, like celery, is a detoxifying food. Cilantro cleans the blood and purifies stomach ailments. Adding fresh cilantro to your meals can balance grease and animal fats.
4. Turmeric
5. Oranges
Vitamin C is a key ingredient in a good skin routine, and in a generally healthy diet. Vitamin C has been shown in studies to reduce wrinkles and fight free radicals from penetrating the skin.
6. Avocado
Like fatty fish, avocado is an essential carrier of omega-3 fatty acids. Avocado is a key component of many face and hair masks, and for good reason. The oils in avocado are extremely nourishing for skin and hair.