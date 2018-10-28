We’ll Pay Salary, Pension from N6.17bn Allocation – Kogi Government

Kogi State government said it would use part of the N6.17billion federation account allocation accrued to the state for September to pay workers’ salary and retirees’ pension in few days’ time..

The State Commissioner for finance, Idris Asiru, made this known in a statement at the weekend in Lokoja.

He said that the amount was what accrued to the state and the 21 local government councils in the state for September.

According to him, the state received N3,345,889,660 billion as statutory allocation after deduction of N547,311,113; Value Added Tax of N808,623,556; exchange gain of N1,883,394 and bank charges of N34,287,809.

He said that the councils’ allocation was made up of N2,832,733,120 billion as statutory allocation after a deduction of N89,972,595 million; Value Added Tax of N553,917,494 million; exchange gain of N1,413,902 billion and bank charge of N25,740,562 million.

Mr Asiru said that the state government would continue to exhibit probity and transparency in the handling of its finances.

He also thanked civil servants and pensioners for their patience and understanding, saying that government would continue to fund projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the citizens.