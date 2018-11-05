Wedding Bells: Another Tinsel Couple set to tie the knot

Linda Ihuoma Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman of Tinsel revealed on their social media pages yesterday that they were officially a couple.

Their revelation took so many people by surprise, although some fans had suspensions about a love connection between the two, but were not certain until yesterday when they posted cozy pre-wedding pictures of themselves on their instagram pages.

Adesua also reaffirmed this on her page when she posted a picture of the love birds with a caption which read, “These two… Perfect match. So in-tune, so in love. I am so happy for you both. Amazing human beings with great hearts. Ihuoma, you deserve this love. You deserve this great man. You deserve to be cherished the way he cherishes you. Ibrahim (Son of Aisha), one of the kindest and most genuine people I know . Your kind is rare.

“We are grateful for you and I’m happy it’s you my sister chose. Known you for 8 years and you’re still the same amazing person you’ve always been. You deserve this woman who would do anything for you. Who supports you. Who believes in you. Who will always be there. As mountains surround Jerusalem, so will the Lord surround you and your home. Amen. The blessings of God makes rich and adds no sorrow. He has blessed us. Here is to love, light, peace and many double dates. Love you both.”

Many fans, friends and celebrities have also congratulated them on social media, sharing in their joy and wishing them well in their union.

A fan, Amydeekeh, in response to the news said in a comment, “I just knew it had to Dam Dam, I always wished, prayed and hoped you guys would genuinely fall in love off screen.

That chemistry on screen (Tinsel) was too much to let go of… Ihuoma Linda, I don’t know you but I am genuinely happy for you. I pray you get to see this and may it put a smile on your face as I write this with smiles from my heart. Congratulations dear.”