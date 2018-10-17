We won’t take position on Ganduje’s alleged bribe-taking yet, APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the allegations of

bribe-taking levelled against the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar

Ganduje.

The party said since Ganduje had gone to court, it could not take a

position on the matter.

“The matter is in court, the governor has taken the medium to court,”

party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu told newsmen.

“We cannot comment on a matter that is already before a law court.”

The statement is coming after the Kano House of Assembly opened probe on the videos showing Ganduje, collecting stacks of dollars in bribe.

Raising a matter of urgent public importance on Monday, a member

representing Warawa Constituency, Labaran Madari, said the assembly

should investigate the authenticity of the video and take measures.

Madari said the videos had brought the institution of governance in the

state to disrepute, and therefore the need for the legislators to take

urgent action.

The matter was seconded by Baffa Dan’Agundi, a member representing Kano Municipal.

Responding, the speaker, Alhassan Rurum, constituted a seven-man

committee to investigate the matter and report back to the assembly.

Members of the committee include Baffa Dan’Agundi (Kano Municipal) as

chairman; Labaran Madari (Warawa) member; Garba Gafasa (Ajingi), member; and Zubairu Masu, (Sumaila) member.

Others are Ayuba Labaran (Kabo) member; Abubakar Galadima (Bebeji),

member; Garba Yau Gwarmai (Kunchi/Tsanyawa), member and; Mujtafa Amin, secretary.