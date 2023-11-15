‘We Will Banish Poverty’ – Tinubu Boasts

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigerians of his resolve to end poverty and improve the living standards of the people. He made this commitment during the 55th International Conference, Exhibition, and Emerald Anniversary of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, held on Tuesday at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiru Onyejiocha, President Tinubu stated that poverty is not a shameful thing, but it is unacceptable under his leadership.

He further affirmed that his administration is working tirelessly to improve the economy and create jobs, fostering sustainable development for the total eradication of poverty in Nigeria.

Speaking on the roles of HR practitioners, Tinubu emphasized its vital role in shaping and managing people to drive a productive economy in a competitively dynamic world.

In response, the President and Chairman of the Council, CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed, emphasized that in birthing a progressive organization and country, the role of PR was incumbent.

The 55th International Conference, Exhibition, and Emerald Anniversary of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, themed ‘Sustainable HR, Business, and National Development,’ is expected to conclude on Thursday, the 16th of November 2023.

