We Will Arrest Their Killers, New Anambra CP, Orutugu Assures Nnewi Parents Whose 3 Children Were Killed

The new Police Commissioner in Anambra State, CP Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu on Monday assured parents of the three children who were found dead in a deep freezer earlier this month in Nnewi, of justice for their murdered children.

Orutugu gave the assurance on Monday, when he visited the bereaved couple, as part of his first duties after assuming office as the 35th Commissioner of Police in Anambra State.

Recall that the three siblings — Ejezie Chikaima Daviana (aged 9 years), Ejezie Chimziterem Dominica (aged 7), and Edozie Chimdilim David (aged 5), were killed and stored inside a freezer in Okpuno Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State.

Orutugu, who replaces Nnaghe Obono Itam, while addressing the bereaved couple, Mr. and Mrs. Jude and Chikazor Ejezie, after inspecting the scene of the crime in the company of some senior police officers, totally condemned the incident, commiserated with the family, and vowed to unravel and nab the perpetrators of the dastardly act and secure justice for the victims.

He explained that the visit was to console the family of the victims and over the unfortunate incident, and other similar incidents recorded in the State which bordered on kidnapping of individuals and sudden disappearance of persons.

The new CP said his leadership would prioritize intelligence gathering as part of the strategies to deal with criminality and insecurity ravaging the state.

He further appealed for the public’s collaboration in getting the necessary information to facilitate the process.

Speaking on the general security of the state, CP Orutugu said he was on a mission to fully reclaim the public space across the State as well as maintain law and order, towards stabilizing the security architecture of the state.

“I intend to address the attitude of the people on ideology based on crime bordering on the attack on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, abduction of persons and destruction of government infrastructures and other sundry offenses,” he said.

CP Orutugu said the Command had been bold in confronting the security challenges and had recorded several successes lately in curbing some of these crimes, through the collaboration and support of Ndi Anambra and the State Government through the launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achi.

According to him, “To support this move, the Command under my watch shall take every professional step in crime prevention to enhance crime-fighting strategies through strategic deployment of our intelligence assets and robust synergy with sister security agencies, organized vigilante groups and other stakeholders.

“Anambra State is blessed with vibrant, energetic and enterprising people full of potential. These potentials can only be fully realized in a peaceful, secure environment.”

Sharing the biography of the new CP in a statement on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, stated that Orutugu hails from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

