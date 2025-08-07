We Are Being Ruled By Thieves, Criminals- Emir Sanusi Fires at Politicians

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has issued a scathing critique of Nigeria’s leadership, accusing many in government of lacking integrity and entering public office solely for personal gain.

Speaking in an interview Channels TV monitored by The News Chronicle, Sanusi said:

“The country’s value system has collapsed. People go into government to make money, not to serve.”

He condemned a culture where wealth is mistaken for worth:

“They define themselves by how many houses, private jets, and billions they have not by their name or legacy.”

According to the former Central Bank governor, these leaders are unbothered by being seen as corrupt.

“It doesn’t matter to them that people see criminals. Values simply don’t matter anymore,” he said.