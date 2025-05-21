We are Tired- Mr Macaroni To The Nigerian Police

How many lives will the police end before we know it is over!

Nigerian activist and skit maker Adebowale Adedayo Popularly known as Mr Macaroni has called out the Nigerian police force for who there are “Irresponsible”

Mr Macaroni was angry and vented on twitter over the recent killing of a young boy who was killed by a stray bullet from a police officer in Ibadan, Oyo state while on his way to write his WAEC Examination with his dad.

According to an Eyewitness report, the unfortunate incident happened when the police officers were reportedly chasing suspected internet fraudsters (Yahoo Boys) and they opened fire and the bullet hit the boy who was reportedly in his fathers car. He was rushed to the hospital where they confirmed him dead.

Mr Macaroni reacting to the news called the Nigerian police names and condemned what he called reckless behavior and asking when this is going to end citing that Nigerians are tired.

“So a WAEC student on his way to write his exam was shot dead by officers of the Nigerian Police in Ibadan. This is the pain Nigerians are facing! It is heartbreaking!

How many more innocent lives must be lost before this madness stops? This country is exhausting. We are tired.”

This is not the first time that that the Nigerian police accidentally kills innocent passerby

The incident has revived the campaign #endpolicebrutality# on twitter,