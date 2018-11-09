Ways to Improve Your Lungs Capacity

It is important to improve your lungs capacity. An improved lung capacity means easier breathing, improved stamina, increased endurance, and even improved athletic performance.

If you are suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) or other respiratory disorder improving lung capacity can greatly improve quality of life.

Here are a few ways you can improve your lungs capacity.

Quit smoking

Smoking damages the lungs, causing all sorts of problems, from lung cancer to respiratory disease. And it definitely affects your lung capacity. We have all seen the comparisons between healthy lungs and smokers’ lungs – according to research; your lung capacity will have improved by at least 10% nine months after you quit smoking.

Take breathing exercises

Take a deep breath. As simple as this seems, it is very helpful. There are a number of breathing exercises you can do that help keep your lungs healthy. One involves standing up with your back arched, breathing in and holding your breath for 10 seconds before exhaling.

Consume enough vitamin D

A study released this year found that higher vitamin D levels were associated with better lung function. In the summer, depending on where you live, most people can get enough vitamin D from the sunshine. As the winter months approach and the sun disappears, it may be worth investing in vitamin D supplements. Vitamin D can also be found in foods such as oily fish, egg yolks and red meat.

Indulge your inner musician

If you are one of the many people who enjoy singing in the shower then you may be in luck, because singing can, apparently, aid lung capacity. According to the British Lung Foundation, it’s particularly helpful for patients with respiratory diseases. People with lung conditions told the foundation that controlling their breathing through singing helped manage their conditions.

Exercise

One reason people want to increase their lung capacity is improve their sports performance. Helpfully, exercising regularly is one of the ways you can do that. As you should have learned in biology class, your lungs bring oxygen into the body and expel carbon dioxide – when you exercise, this process happens more quicker and makes your lungs stronger and more efficient over time.

Maintain a good sitting posture

Studies have shown that slumped sitting decreases lung capacity, because the position squeezes your lungs, making them smaller. So, for a very quick fix, sit up straight to get the best lung capacity you can. A good posture can help with back pain, too.

Improve the air quality in your home

If you live in a city, air pollution is unavoidable. Even short-term air pollution can affect your lungs. But there are steps you can take to improve the air quality at home. Keeping it clean will help get rid of dust, while keeping house plants could help keep the air fresh, depending on the species. On days when pollution levels are low, be sure to open the windows.