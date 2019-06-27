Wayne Rooney scores sensational strike from own half

Wayne Rooney grabbed the headlines in Major League Soccer on Wednesday when he scored an incredible goal for DC United with a strike from inside his own half for the second time in his career.

Rooney scored the stunning goal from 70 metres out, well inside his own half, in the 10th minute of Wednesday’s game against Orlando City.

Rooney had scored from inside his own half for Everton against West Ham United in 2017, three years after a memorable strike from near the halfway line against the same opponents while playing for Manchester United.