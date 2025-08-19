Wannune Polytechnic Dismisses Deputy Rector Over Insubordination and Misconduct

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, has dismissed the Deputy Rector, Dr. Doris Iorchir, over alleged insubordination.

The decision was announced in a letter signed by the Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Dr. Muhammed Ndas, dated August 18, and shared with journalists in Makurdi on Tuesday.

According to the letter obtained by The News Chronicle, the Governing Council reached the decision at an emergency meeting held on Monday after reviewing the report of the Management Disciplinary Committee.

The report accused Dr. Iorchir of insubordination to constituted authority, arrogance toward the Rector, use of foul language, refusal to appear before the Disciplinary Committee, unauthorized disclosure of official information, and failure to submit some vital documents from her former employers even after two years of probation.

Based on the committee’s recommendations and in line with Public Service Rules, the council approved her dismissal effective August 18, 2025.

She was directed to immediately hand over all official property, including her identity card, to the Chief Security Officer.